Looking to help area residents “survive and thrive” in emergency-type situations, the Pettit Preserve will present Survival Skills: Bartow County Edition Program and Hike Sept. 9.

“The survival skills program is an outgrowth of a request from local gifted teacher, Susan Topham, who was looking for ... this type of program for her students for a field trip in 2014,” Preserve Executive Director Marina Robertson said. “Mrs. Topham has brought her students every year since then and the kids have been so enthusiastic about it that we created a summer day camp with the same theme as a way to expand on the topic.

“When we have offered the day camp, many parents of campers want to stay and participate instead of just dropping their kids off. So we decided to create a public program on the topic as well, because it’s a great family activity. It helps families prepare for emergencies in a fun way.”

The event will feature three informative stations, with presentations delivered at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to partake in all the offerings, which will span a total of one hour.

“Preserve Educator Mary Ann Pawlowski will lead the station on fire starters and water filtering,” Robertson said. “Mary Ann will demonstrate how to create a simple and effective fire starter using readily available materials. In America, we take clean water for granted because it is always there, coming from the kitchen or bathroom faucet. Knowing how to create your own clean water prepares you for any crisis, from being lost in the wilderness to weather events that interrupt our supply. Mary Ann will demonstrate several different methods of water filtering and purification.

“... Sonya Wood Mahler, a retired environmental educator who has volunteered with the preserve, will teach participants how to read a topographic map and use a compass to navigate. Wes Harmon, manager of True Prep in Marietta, will lead a session on bug out bags that you prepare in advance of an emergency. Wes will take you step by step through what you might need to have in your home, office or even your car during an emergency that will help you survive and thrive in difficult circumstances.”

Along with the three stations, the preserve’s event will consist of crafts and activities for children ages 3 to 11 and hikes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hikers are urged to arrive prior to 4 p.m.

“It’s easy to become so accustomed to modern conveniences that any interruption in services can be a source of major stress,” Robertson said. “Very few people will ever become lost in the wilderness, but an extended power outage could happen to just about anyone. And just a few years ago we all saw how a bit of snow and ice on the highway at the wrong time created havoc — people stuck in cars for hours or days without food or water. So, learning survival skills helps you to think strategically about what emergencies you and your family might face and how best to cope with them.”

Situated off Ga. Highway 61 in southwest Bartow County, the preserve was formed as a private, nonprofit corporation — The Margaret and Luke Pettit Environmental Preserve Inc. — in 1999 when the late Gay Pettit Dellinger and her children initially donated 60 acres of property to this endeavor.

According to www.pettitpreserve.org, the venue “strives to provide:

• A nature preserve for environmental studies.

• An opportunity for children to experience the joy of nature.

• A safe haven for native species.

• A research area of educational and scientific value.

• An outdoor teaching laboratory.

“The Pettit Preserve offers quarterly programs, monthly hikes, children/youth camps and school field trips and is available as a venue for business and family events.”

The 70-acre venue, which is open to the general public during scheduled programs, consists of various trails, a swinging bridge, a 9-acre lake, two aquatic stations, three amphitheaters, self-contained composting toilets and a Learning Shed. More than 18,000 patrons have visited the preserve or received outreach through its programs since the site opened in 2006.

“The preserve’s mission is to not only protect the land we have, but to broaden people’s understanding of the natural world and our relationship to it,” Robertson said. “Our education programs for school children, Scout groups, summer day campers and members of the public throughout the year give us a wonderful opportunity to provide the knowledge to help people make the best possible decisions for the environment and their health. Plus, the preserve is a beautiful place to visit and enjoy getting away from it all.

“Our programs are fun, inexpensive ways to learn more about nature and are perfect activities for families or anyone interested in the environment. We are pleased to offer guest presenters who are both knowledgeable and engaging, and we want people to see what great opportunities are available right here in Bartow County. Our trails loop around the lake for easy hikes of either .25 mile, .65 mile or 1.7 miles, and you can bring your leashed dog to hike with you on the trails.”

Free to preserve members, the survival skills program will cost $3 per person, with a maximum $10 fee per family.

For more information, visit www.pettitpreserve.org or contact Robertson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 678-848-4179.