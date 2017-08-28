Qualifying for municipal elections ended Friday, but not without a few surprises.

Perhaps the biggest came when Euharlee Mayor Dennis Thayer declined to run for a second term and City Council member Ron Nesbitt threw his hat into the ring for Euharlee’s top job, facing former mayor and city councilman Steve Worthington.

Only two qualified for the council seats held by incumbent Joseph Turner and Tracy A. Queen, who will presumably fill Nesbitt’s vacant seat.

The lack of interest prompted Councilman Craig Guyton to post his frustration on Facebook.

“Uncontested. The word for the day! My timeline every day is filled with political rants and opinions of my friends, BUT on the week to sign up to run for office locally (where you can actually make a difference) ....crickets. Two people signed up to run for two council seats. Where are the choices?

“People want to rant to make a POINT, but few sign up to run to make a DIFFERENCE! It is frustrating!! Policies of your local city councils impact your life and property values more than any national figure! So, tell me again how Donald Trump or Barack Obama affect your life when you can’t even name the people on your local city council?”

In Adairsville, Lynn Whitt Whitlock will face incumbent Lee Castro for the Post 3 seat, while incumbent Alton “Buddy” Bagley is unchallenged for the Post 4 seat.

Another surprise surfaced in White, when former police chief David King qualified to run against Kim Billue for mayor after the incumbent, Chris Allen, didn’t seek another term.

King was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in March 2016 and charged with two counts of theft by extortion, two counts of false imprisonment under the color of legal process and violation of oath by an officer. He was placed on administrative leave and later was reassigned to another position on the city’s workforce.

Charles Buttrum, Norman Gary Crisp, Dennis R. Huskins, David Richards and Tina Wilhite all qualified for posts on the White City Council.

Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini will face challenger Barbara Jackson and Joey Pogue will face Cary Roth for the City Council Ward 3 post left open when Louis Tonsmeire announced last month that he would not seek re-election.

Gary L. Fox was the only qualifier for the Ward 5 post left open when Dianne Tate announced she would not run for re-election either.

Ward 1 City Council member Kari Hodge is unopposed.

Two candidates qualified to run for Cartersville School Board posts — Louise Morris Panter announced plans to challenge Ward 5 incumbent David Apple, while incumbent Kelley Dial faces no opposition for her Ward 6 post.

Incumbents Donnie Bagwell and Ed Brush are unopposed for their City Council seats, as is Kingston Mayor Elbert “Chuck” Wise and City Councilperson Louise Howell.

Carolyn R. Johnson qualified for the Cartersville City School Board Ward 1 post, while Floyd Braid qualified for the Ward 2 post, Louise Panter, Ward 5 and Kelley A. Dial, Ward 6.