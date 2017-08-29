At a called public meeting Tuesday, Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor approved a combined millage rate of 28 mills — 9.01 mills for the unincorporated county and 18.99 mills for county schools — following a unanimous approval Monday night by the school board to lower its millage rate from 19.2 to 18.99 mills.

Taylor said he the school board’s decision caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t know anything about their decision until this morning,” Taylor said. “I understand it was unanimously approved.”

At a called meeting in July, Bartow County School Superintendent John Harper recommended the board adopt a tentative rate of 19.2 mills, the same rate as the previous two years, but that would have required a 2.6 percent increase in property taxes. The board voted 3-2, with members Derek Keeney and Fred Kittle opposed, to approve Harper’s recommendation.

On Monday night, however, Harper asked the board to change the millage rate to 18.99 mills — a 1.48 percent increase in property taxes — reducing the school system’s general fund by about $450,000 next year. The board voted unanimously to accept that rate.