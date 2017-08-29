Three homeless people were arrested Monday in possession of methamphetamine, and one attempted to flee police on foot.

The Cartersville Police Department was called to All Metals Service & Warehousing, Inc., in Cartersville at around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a possible wanted subject.

According to the police report, CPD officers entered the woods by the building to look for the subject, and noticed a man prowling. When officers identified themselves as Cartersville Police, the man, later identified as Roger Richards, began to run away.

After a short foot chase, Richards was detained by the tent where he was living, and officers found a syringe with suspected methamphetamine.

There were two other people in the tent, George Bragg and Jennifer Engelbrecht.

In the tent, there was a smoking device with suspected marijuana visible in plain sight, and Engelbrecht appeared to be under the influence and was unable to provide her name.

According to the report, Bragg said the tent was his, and Engelbrecht and Richards were guests.

There was also a rifle next to one of the beds in the tent, and Richards was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and with willful obstruction of law enforcement after running from the police initially.

Because none of the three arrested claimed the smoking device, all three were charged with possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.