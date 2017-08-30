A man left his truck after it ran out of gas Monday afternoon, and returned to find it had been stolen.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s report, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday in reference to a theft of a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

According to the report, a man stated he left his truck at around 6 p.m. because it was out of gas on the side of Interstate-75 northbound, and decided to walk back to the 293 southbound exit to buy gas for his vehicle.

After buying gas, the man walked back northbound toward where he left the truck and arrived to where he parked to find the truck was missing.

The man had the keys to the vehicle and it was out of gas, so he told the officers he was confused as to how the vehicle was moved.

The responding officer made contact with dispatch, which said that the vehicle was not picked up by a wrecker service.

There were no suspects at the time of the report.