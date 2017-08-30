A woman already on the run from police got in more trouble in the early hours Monday morning after initially trying to get a free hotel room, and then stealing 16 DVDs when she was rebuffed.

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s report, officers were dispatched at 1:34 a.m. Monday to Baymont Inn & Suites on Kent Drive in Cartersville in reference to a property damage report.

Once on the scene, a hotel employee said Carly Fountain came into the business and wanted a free room because, according to the report, “Cops are looking for me,” and she wanted a place to hide.

The man said Fountain had stayed in the hotel before, but he told her she could not stay for free.

According to the report, she got mad and started throwing paper pamphlets around the lobby and said she was going back to her vehicle to get a gun and shoot the man.

He then went to the back and called the police.

Fountain took 16 DVDs that were by the front desk and walked outside to her vehicle. She returned and walked to the kitchen and took “assorted food items” before leaving in a white Jeep Wrangler with a soft top and an unknown male in the driver’s seat.

The responding officer watched the security footage and witnessed Fountain steal the food and DVDs.

A few hours later, dispatch advised Fountain was at Cartersville Medical Center, and when officers arrived, she was walking out of the hospital. She was arrested and brought to the Bartow County Jail.

Fountain was charged with making terroristic threats and theft by taking. She was previously wanted for three counts of bondsman off bond, probation violation and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.