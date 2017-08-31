RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Pamela Whitfield, CEO and founder of Will2Way Foundation, has organized Help4Harvey, a donation-based relief effort for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations are being accepted at Cartersville Child Care Center (behind Excel Christian Academy on Old Mill Road) Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Sept. 8, and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Volunteers are needed on Sept. 9 to assist in sorting items prior to transport to the Houston area. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

From the gift of life to basic necessities, Blood Assurance and Will2Way Foundation Inc. are providing various avenues for area residents to respond to hurricane relief efforts in southeast Texas.

Now considered a tropical depression, Harvey made landfall Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. Continuing to impact the greater Houston area, Harvey — now also causing havoc in Louisiana — is responsible for at least 30 deaths, more than 37,000 homes sustaining major damage and nearly 7,000 residences being destroyed in Texas, as of Thursday.

Will2Way Foundation

Through its Help4Harvey Campaign, Will2Way Foundation is coordinating efforts in Cartersville, Cedartown and Rome to provide tangible items to Harvey victims.

“Anyone that knows anything about me, I’m always in how can I help mode, what can I do?” said Pamela Whitfield, CEO and founder of Will2Way Foundation. “I posted on [Facebook] that when the airport opens that I’m going to Houston to serve in some capacity. My goal was to partner with a local church there and provide and cook hot meals for at least three [or] four days as well as take two large suitcases full of items to help as well. At the time, it was just going to [be] me, a hope and some prayers.

“Larry Cothran of Cothran Logistics and Transport reached out to me and said, ‘What can we do?’ And from there, Help4Harvey was born. He stated that he and his brother discussed getting semis and [loading] them and [driving] down once search the roads are safe to do so. We talked countlessly about how to get our community involved, because this could easily have been our story as well — look at Adairsville a couple of years ago. ... Our goal is simply we want to be a blessing to those that are in need, especially during this time where some may have given up hope to let them know that the nation is praying for you and that northwest Georgia has your back.”

In Bartow, Cartersville Child Care Center at 325 Old Mill Road will accept donations today and Sept. 4 through 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with monetary contributions, donors are urged to deliver water, wipes, diapers, formula, baby food and bottles, towels, washcloths, socks, shoes, feminine products, toiletries, Depend products, soap, cleaning supplies, bleach, T-shirts, underwear, clothing and nonperishable food items.

“We need donations as well as monetary donations — Larry will be taking off an entire week without pay to drive to Houston as well as we will need to cover the cost of the fuel and food for him. ... He didn’t ask, but it’s the right thing to do,” Whitfield said. “We are also in need of volunteers to help sort, pack and load ... the items on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, 8 a.m. [to] 2 p.m. at Cartersville Child Care. It will definitely take a lot of effort, but if we all collectively pull together, there is nothing that we can’t do.

“... Monetary donations can be made via our website at www.will2wayfoundation.org. In the memo, put some form of reference to Hurricane Harvey so that funds are allocated properly. [Also] register online to volunteer as well. It will be a great family event to show our children the likes of blessing others. The semi will leave Cartersville on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Myself and some of my team will fly out Wednesday morning, Thursday and Friday — Sept. 13, 14 and 15 — into Houston to unload and prepare meals. We also have a host site already — Community of Faith Church — that will be accepting our donations and allowing us to use their facility to serve.”

In addition to the organization’s website, more information about the Help4Harvey Campaign can be obtained by calling Whitfield at 404-201-4532.

Blood Assurance

Like the Will2Way Foundation, Blood Assurance supporters also are busy providing aid to afflicted areas.

“Blood Assurance is helping along with blood centers across America to provide much needed blood products to [the] flood-ravaged Gulf Coast and central Texas,” said Brian McDaniel, executive director of operations for Blood Assurance’s Georgia Territories. “The hurricane, subsequent heavy rains and extensive flooding have proved detrimental to the blood supply in the affected areas of Texas and now reaching into Louisiana.

“The conditions in Texas have caused blood centers in the area to cease or curtail operations causing a shortage of blood and blood products to the area hospitals, medical facilities and dialysis centers. The need in the affected area will not end with the storms or rain. It’s going to take the area weeks to recover to the point of supporting their blood supply locally. By extending a helping hand to our Texas neighbors, we are helping to provide the life-sustaining blood products that are rarely thought of but often needed.”

With the nonprofit being a member of Blood Centers of America, Blood Assurance will supply donated blood to support the efforts of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and Coastal Bend Blood Center.

“Blood Assurance is coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Blood Centers of America (BCA), a nonprofit organization that is comprised of community blood centers that make up about 30 percent of the nation’s blood supply, to ensure the blood products are distributed to the hospitals within the affected area,” McDaniel said. “Blood Assurance is the sole provider of blood and blood products, such as platelets and plasma, to Cartersville Medical Center and surrounding hospitals.

“Under normal circumstances, blood given locally will save lives locally but given the gravity of the situation in Texas, we felt it was incumbent upon us to help those in need with every bit of confidence that the good people of Cartersville and Bartow County would join us in supporting those in need. Our daily need for blood products here has not diminished and the need for donors to help those in Texas along with here in our community is very high. We urge those that can give to do so.”

Located at 921 B Joe Frank Harris Parkway S.E., the Cartersville Donor Center is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of every month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Generally, most individuals 18 and older — 16 and 17 with parental consent — who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate.

“First off, our thoughts and prayers are with every person affected in southeast Texas by Hurricane Harvey,” said Mandy Perry, Blood Assurance’s community liaison for the Cartersville area. “Blood Assurance is humbled to be able to support those in need during this tragedy by being one of more than 30 independent blood centers sending blood donations. The need for blood is urgent, and we are asking members of our community to give whole blood donations today and in the weeks to come.

“... We are in need of all blood types, but the need for O-negative and O-positive blood is urgent. ... Blood Assurance donors can have confidence knowing their blood donation will be helping someone in need, whether that patient is here in Cartersville or in southeast Texas. There are many ways to help during this time, and donating blood is one of the best ways you can support your community as well as the people of Texas at this critical time of need.”

For more information about scheduling an appointment, visit www.bloodassurance.org, call the Cartersville Donor Center at 770-334-3261 or text BAGIVE to 444999.