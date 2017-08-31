After a three day trial, a Bartow County jury found Roy Verlion Ledford guilty Wednesday of two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery and five counts of child molestation. Ledford was accused of molesting a young Bartow County girl from September, 2008 until July, 2015.

The case began Monday and the jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

“It is always difficult when a child is involved in a case like this,” Bartow District Attorney Rosemary Greene said. “It’s also hard for a jury to sit and hear all the details of the trial, but justice was served.”

Ledford will be sentenced by Judge Cary Nelson on September 19.