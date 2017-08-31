Bartow County EMS had two notable accident calls Thursday — one involving a vehicle that was struck by a train in which no one was injured, and another call for a rollover wreck on Interstate 75 that backed up rush hour traffic and resulted in a man being airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The first call came in around 10:15 a.m., and BCEMS responded to Groovers Landing Road, where responders found a small Ford truck that had been struck by a train.

According to BCEMS Public Information officer Brad Cothran, all individuals involved advised there were no injuries.

Later that afternoon, a more serious two-vehicle wreck forced the northbound lanes of I-75 be shut down for the landing zone for a medical helicopter.

The wreck occurred on I-75 northbound, just south of Exit 290.

One of the vehicles rolled over numerous times.

Three people were involved, two injured, in the two-car wreck.

A man was complaining of a headache and an altered mental status, as well as back pain. The patient was being assessed for more injuries when he became less alert and had decreasing vital signs.

As a result, BCEMS requested a helicopter for transport to Grady.

A female patient also was complaining of back pain and was transported to Cartersville Medical Center.

Another man wished to be checked by EMS, but did not want to be transported to a hospital.