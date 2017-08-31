A Cartersville woman and her boyfriend were found by Cartersville Police in a stolen 2001 Hyundai Accent on Monday, and according to a CPD incident report, that vehicle was involved in the theft of a Jeep from the Jeep Store on Highway 20 in Cartersville two days earlier.

Jaymen Ritsch, of Cartersville, and her boyfriend, Cody Singleton of Calhoun, were arrested Monday after a Cartersville Police officer came across the stolen Hyundai Accent while patrolling the Crown Inn on N. Tennessee St.

The officer saw the Hyundai pull into the Crown Inn parking lot Monday morning with a “thin, white male with short dark hair” driving and a “thin, white female with medium length dark hair” in the passenger’s seat. The officer did not know at the time that the Hyundai was stolen.

The officer then received a stolen vehicle notification on the Accent in the parking lot at approximately 1 p.m. It was displaying a Florida tag.

The vehicle was reported stolen through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Aug. 24.

According to the report, the officer then asked the owner of the Crown Inn if he knew who might have been driving the stolen vehicle, and he stated that only one room had been had checked into at the hotel that morning and the occupants were in room 211.

Once at the room, the officer made contact with Ritsch. Ritsch said she could not drive, but Singleton drove them to the hotel and Ritsch confirmed the stolen vehicle in the parking lot was the one they were driving.

Ritsch said she was picked up by a friend in the stolen Hyundai on Saturday, and they went to the Jeep Store. When the arrived, Ritsch said that her friend told her they were going to “test drive a Jeep and not bring it back.”

A Jeep was reported stolen later that day from the Jeep Store.

Both Ritsch and Singleton were arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The report did not include whether the stolen Jeep had been found.