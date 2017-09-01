A Cartersville man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography offenses.

Franklin Lee Gilmore, 26, of Cartersville, was sentenced to 12 years, four months in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Gilmore collected a library of child pornography files and shared them on the internet in order to access more child pornography.

Gilmore was convicted of these charges on June 9 after he pleaded guilty.

According to a release by the Department of Justice, Brandon Otoupal, of Carrollton, also was sentenced to federal prison in a separate but similar court proceeding. Otoupal both produced child pornography and posted a video on a website.

“These two men took perverse pleasure in the sexual abuse of children,” U.S. Attorney John Horn said. “...These two cases show that the internet remains a thriving marketplace for the worst victimization of our children.”

According to Horn, the charges and other information presented in court, Gilmore had been downloading child pornography from the internet since June 2014.

He collected files of very young girls being sexually abused on cell phones, tablets and computers.

Eventually, to manage his collection, he transferred it to the cloud. He chatted with numerous men online where he gave them links to his collection, and they, in turn, gave him additional child pornography.

Gilmore will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

— Information from this report was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.