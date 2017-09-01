In honor of their contributions to Western entertainment, Cowboy World Atlanta’s cofounders, Cartersville resident Cindy Smith and Robert Brooks of Lawrenceville, recently were presented the Western Legends Award.

“We are beyond words for receiving such an honor like this award,” Smith said. “To be present at the festival and hear the introduction of the award by Julie Ann Ream of Hollywood, California, to be included with names like Rex Allen, Angie Dickinson, Marty Robbins — these stars are household names to us.

“When she announced our names, we were humbled to be in such great company. Julie Ann Ream is the producer of the Western Legends Awards, curator of several California Western museums and [heads] up several Western celebrity and awards shows.”

On Aug. 4, Smith and Brooks received the Western Legends Award during the Roy Rogers Festival in Portsmouth, Ohio. As Smith noted, some of the accolade’s previous recipients included Rex Allen Sr. and Jr., Dan Haggerty, Clint Walker, Hugh O’Brian, Robbins and Dickinson.

“Cindy and Robert’s tireless and unselfish endeavors to reintroduce the B-Western stars to a new generation are just what is needed in the world today,” Ream said at the awards ceremony. “They are more than doing their part to preserve Western history and promote the spirit of the Cowboy to a new generation.”

Established in January 2014, Cowboy World Atlanta also consists of Lynn Hubbard, Beverly Moore, Latrica Cochran, Susan Gilmore, James and Brenda Woody, Bobby Ayers, Royce Henry, Don Butler and the Webster Creek Gunfighters.

“Robert Brooks ... and I founded Cowboy World Atlanta to preserve our cowboy history and share our passion about the B-Western cowboys and cowgirls to the younger generation,” Smith said. “In the last few years, we have performed over 60 shows, including shows at local elementary schools in Bartow and Gordon counties.

“Robert and I wrote a series of five children’s books, titled ‘Adventures in Cowboy World.’ We entertain at festivals and events in Ohio, Louisiana, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and our home state of Georgia. We present family-oriented shows for children of all ages, with music, B-Western character look-alikes, magic shows, skits and more. Robert is known as ‘Fuzzy Q. Jones’ and I represent ‘The Black Whip’ and ‘Belle Starr.’”

A member of the Western Music Association, Smith was inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame five years ago.

In addition to “Adventures in Cowboy World,” she has penned several books, including the Western novel “Time in Contention,” “A Cowgirl’s Taste for Life” and “When Gabriel Played the Flute.” Smith also is helping bring the faith-based Western film, “Grace,” to fruition. Along with being its story assistant, Smith is the author of the book “Journey to Grace” and oversees the film’s fundraising efforts.

“We realized that our grandchildren did not have the privilege of growing up with cowboy heroes like we did. Heroes like Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Hopalong Cassidy and The Lone Ranger,” Smith said, referring to why Cowboy World Atlanta was established. “They represent everyday morals and values that are missing in today’s video games and TV programs. We wanted to do something to make a difference, to keep our Western heritage alive and remembered.”