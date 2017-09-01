In honor of Corey Mackey’s health journey, Cruising for a Cure will ride through Bartow Sept. 9, generating funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“Cruising for a Cure: First Annual Ride for CorMack was inspired by Team CorMack, which was created in 2016 to mark the 10-year anniversary of Corey Mackey’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis,” said Mackey’s sister-in-law, Wendie Whitaker Mackey, of Dallas, Georgia. “The goal of Team CorMack was to raise awareness and funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by having at least one team in every state participate in a MS walk event. The National MS Society used the funds raised to help fund research and provide services to people with MS. We have established this benefit ride to further reach this goal.

“MS is an auto-immune disease that affects the brain, spinal column and nerves by mixing up the signals within the brain and between the brain and body. This causes many different symptoms, including tingling, numbness, painful sensations, slurred speech and blurred or double vision. Some people experience muscle weakness, poor balance, poor coordination, muscle tightness or spasticity, tremors or paralysis, which may be temporary or permanent. The symptoms experienced by each person diagnosed with MS can vary from one day to the next as far as severity and duration. Currently, there is not a cure for multiple sclerosis, but there are disease modifying drugs that help slow the progression of the disease. Another area of promise is [stem] cell transplant, which is showing a complete halt of MS progression in select patients. Unfortunately, this treatment is very expensive and is not yet recognized as a viable option, because it is a clinical trial.”

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about 11 years ago, Mackey remains optimistic while experiencing an array of symptoms related to the disease. Now 45, he resides in Madison, Wisconsin.

“In July of 2005, Corey woke up and the left side of his face was numb and drooping,” she said. “The doctors originally thought Bell’s palsy was causing this, so they prescribed drugs to treat it. On the third day of treatment, Corey felt pins and needles from his torso down to his toes accompanied with the feeling of having a bad sunburn. After almost nine months of testing, Corey was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in March 2006.

“Corey keeps a positive attitude about the progression of the multiple sclerosis symptoms he experiences. The only visible signs that Corey has MS is coordination/walking difficulties and slurred speech every once in a while. Internally, Corey experiences loss of feeling in his fingertips, muscle rigidity, fatigue, heat intolerance, the feeling that there is someone hugging his abdomen and cognitive issues — memory, reasoning, emotional.”

Venturing to the Euharlee Covered Bridge, Cruising for a Cure’s participants will start and end at the VFW Post 5408, 4764 Cobb Parkway N.W. in Acworth. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Escorted by the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club’s Cartersville Chapter, the ride will depart at 1 p.m.

The rain-or-shine event also will feature raffles, music provided by Out and About Entertainment and food courtesy of JS Intercoastal BBQ.

“Our club’s main purpose is to provide a club for qualified military veterans, which offers brotherhood and an opportunity to establish relationships with other military veterans who have served in the defense of the United States of America,” said Douglas “Tonto” Tatz, vice president of the U.S. Military Vets MC’s Cartersville Chapter.

“To establish and support a strong sense of pride in having served in active military service of the United States of America and to improve the image of military veterans and bikers to the general public.

“Our chapter’s role in the upcoming Cruising for a Cure ride is to provide the facility to start and end the ride, to establish a safe route for the riders that participate and to also provide a bit of security on the ride by placing safeguards at the various stop signs, red lights, etc. for a safe riding experience for all motorcycle riders.”

He continued, “Wendie Whitaker [Mackey] came to me with the idea of having a motorcycle benefit ride, which would provide funds to muscular sclerosis research facilities to find a cure or develop medication to alleviate some of the symptoms. MS also afflicts military vets, and because symptoms do not present themselves until many years after service ends, [it] is difficult to get the VA to treat it. I brought her proposal to my chapter, and we unanimously agreed to help her.”

Entry costs for Cruising for a Cure will be $15 for each motorcyclist, $10 per passenger and $25 for cars and trucks. For more information, visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/Cruising-for-a-Cure or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .