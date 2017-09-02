RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Georgia's 11th District U.S. Congressman Barry Loudermilk came by the Daily Tribune News offices last week to discuss health care and tax reform.

Before beginning an interview with the Daily Tribune News, U.S. Congressman Barry Loudermilk made known his feelings about the news media.

“I am very excited about the opportunities we have to make significant changes, and at the same time disappointed in the major media and the way they portray the nation,” he said. “From being here throughout the month of August, speaking at 46 events and interfacing with a lot of people, I know everyone is concerned about the division in our nation, which means we are pretty united in what we are concerned about, so that tells me that the division is not there — the media is trying to portray this division — and I’m not seeing it. You see these extreme groups getting a lot of attention, but there is more unity in our nation than what we realize.

“We have been very successful in the House. People are hearing we are a ‘do-nothing’ Congress, but by the hundredth day of this Presidency, we had signed more bills into law than the Obama and Bush presidencies combined. He can’t sign them if Congress doesn’t pass them and so far we have passed 280 good bills out of the House, very good bills that empower the individual and loosen the stranglehold government has on business. Still, I think we are going to be very productive in September because we are going to do something we haven’t done since 1994; we are going to pass an entire appropriations package. That was the last time Congress did its job.”

DTN: Let’s talk about the tax reforms. There has been a lot of talk but very little in the way of concrete plans.

“Well the plans haven’t been announced yet because it’s very fluid — in the tax reform because economic policy is very intertwined with other issues. For instance, one reason we wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare, is that in our House Bill, we had 1.6 trillion in spending cuts. That equated to a 5 percent tax reduction on the tax reform side, so whenever you cut taxes you’re going to reduce revenue and you have to pay for or invest that money somewhere so it comes back in at some point.

“We were waiting to see what the Senate did and, of course, the Senate was unable to move and the bill died, so we had to reassess where the ‘pay fors’ are coming from.

“Our objective is simplification, which is basically, well, think of a post card, that would be the size of a tax return for an individual. They are so complicated now, it’s almost impossible to fill out a proper tax return. The laws are very subjective — you can interpret them one way and the IRS will interpret them another way and four people in the IRS will interpret them even another way. We want to simplify the number of tax brackets — from seven to three — and we are going to have an overall reduction in income taxes with the largest reduction in the middle income area. We would also like to see some in upper income areas, because most are corporations that are employers so they can go out and expand their businesses and employ more people. But middle income earners are where we are going to focus most of the tax cuts.

“We also want to give significant tax breaks to businesses, individual businesses, not corporations. The President wants to bring it down from 35 percent to 15 percent — that’s a 20 percent reduction — which would be a huge stimulus to the economy. We tax our businesses higher than any other industrialized nation so we want to bring down business taxes. The idea is to get the economy going; when the tide rises, the boats do too. To make those reforms work, [it] means you have to get rid of loopholes and certain deductions and that’s where the fighting has come in; everyone has their little piece they want. The most likely deductions to stay would be mortgage interest, charitable contributions and earned income credit. We would also double the standard deduction which would eliminate a lot of people having to itemize. There are lots of incentives to put more money in their wallets. I think you will see the details sometime in September. They are working on the details but before we can move on it in October, we have to work through the appropriations package, the budget and the debt ceiling. These are issues we have to address in September, so tax reform will be likely moved over into October.”

DTN: Many are concerned that repealing Obamacare without a replacement will deprive an estimated 32 million Americans of health insurance. What are your specific plans to address that?

“Even under the Congressional Budget Office report, one half or more weren’t left without insurance, but would choose to be without it because it’s unuseful to them. In our plan, we want to roll back the authority to the states, not the federal government. The federal government doesn’t do anything well except defend the nation. States are much better at that, so we gave them the option to get out from under the federal government for pre-existing conditions. Look, we have Medicaid. Only 6 percent of the people are on the Obamacare plan. The majority have employer-based plans.

“States used to regulate this, so we gave states the ability to do their own plan. All those plans run more efficiently, with less fraud and are easier to regulate.”

DTN: What about those people with pre-existing conditions? How would they be covered?

“You would continue to receive health care coverage because states would have risk pools funded by the states and the insurance companies. If you have a pre-existing condition, you would roll into a risk plan or you would be directed to a policy that accepts pre-existing conditions.

“I have never been an advocate of repeal only because prior to Obamacare, we already had a problem with health insurance rates skyrocketing due to government intervention into health care providing. See, there’s health insurance and health care. Government regulations of health care is what is causing your insurance rates to go up because the cost of health care is so high. We have to address the cost of medical care, which in turn will bring insurance rates down; even in a higher risk factor. Repeal would be taking us back to where we were. So, we have to fix the actual problem.”

DTN: Why can’t the Republicans work with the Democrats to fix this mess?

“I think it’s the other way around, why don’t the Democrats want to work with us? Eighty to 90 percent of Republicans voted to fix the health care system, but not one single Democrat did. We invited them to the table and they didn’t come. I think many Democrats want to come and work together on the health care system, but there is such a choke hold on them by their leadership. When we passed our house reform bill, we were doing it to fix the health care system because later on, even if you’re guaranteed a health insurance program, you’re not going to be able to afford it. And who are you going to get it from? Blue Cross Blue Shield is pulling out of Georgia, and that leaves only Kaiser but they don’t have any facilities in Bartow County. When we passed this out of the House, we were thinking, ‘Wow, we did it,’ and the Democrats began singing ‘Na, na, na na, hey, hey good bye.’ Why? Because it was political to them.”