On June 14, while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, a gunman opened fire on the Republican team, including Bartow County Rep. Barry Loudermilk, seriously wounding Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and wounding Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, Congressional aide Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika.

And the shots came dangerously close to hitting Loudermilk.

“I didn’t hear the first shot,” Loudermilk recounted. “It hit the third baseline fence and deflected off the links. Rep. Trent Kelly was playing third base and he hollered ‘he has a gun, run.’ I started to run toward the first base dugout and as I did, I saw bullets hitting the ground.”

Loudermilk said he spotted a shed along the first baseline and stopped there.

“I was facing homeplate and I could see the Capitol Police officer’s SUV between homeplate and the shed.” Loudermilk said. “But the shooter could see me and he fired four or five shots at me.”

Unable to get a clean shot, the shooter began firing under the SUV, hitting Griner in the ankle. One shot nearly grazed Loudermilk’s head.

A ten-minute shootout ensued between the gunman and police officers and when the smoke cleared, Scalise lay seriously wounded with a shot in the hip that fractured bones, injured internal organs and caused severe bleeding. He was evacuated by medical helicopter to a Washington hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Mika was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and Barth, a legislative aide to Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, was shot in the calf. Griner was shot in the ankle.

“I saw Matt laying there and the only way I knew he was alive was he kept moving his arms,” Loudermilk said. “The gunman saw it too and shot at him again. I kept saying, ‘Matt, don’t move.’ The shooter heard me and fired four or five shots at me.”

Loudermilk said he learned later that Mika had been shot in one arm and the pain was causing him to flinch.

The gunman, James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, a left-wing activist died from his wounds later that day.

Congressional leaders announced the next day that the game would take place as scheduled.

The game, which usually attracts about 10,000 people, sold more than 20,000 tickets raising more than $1 million for charity. The Democrats defeated the Republicans 11–2, but loaned the trophy to the Republicans until Scalise recovers.