A tractor trailer struck several trees near the Exit 290 ramp on I-75 north Saturday afternoon, ejecting the driver.

A tractor trailer veered off the roadway and struck numerous trees on Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, ejecting the driver by Exit 290.

The driver, a male estimated to be in his 40s, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital via a medical helicopter, and was unresponsive and unalert, but alive at the time of his transport.

Emergency response crews responded to the single-vehicle accident at around 3:15 p.m.

The tractor trailer had only one occupant. The ramp on Exit 290 was closed for a medical helicopter landing.

According to a Georgia State Patrol officer, the cause and driver information is still under investigation.