The “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” exhibit, currently ongoing through Sept. 9 at the Bartow History Museum, is full of fascinating relics of the past.

There’s the main local draws, like Vic Beasley’s retired Adairsville jersey, the Cartersville football state championship trophies and the Rudy York memorabilia from his days playing in the Northwest Georgia Textile League.

Each item on display has its own backstory, but some are less acclaimed than others.

Occupying the back corner of the exhibit is one of the largest displays, an array of past uniforms of cheerleaders, majorettes and letter jackets.

One of those intriguing items is a 1955 Cass High School majorette uniform donated by Pat Dabbs Hackney.

It may be an afterthought to museum-goers — a plain white dress with one simple blue glittery streak running diagonally from the top right corner — but Hackney’s former uniform represents a seminal moment in Cass’ band history.

Hackney was entering the ninth grade when she attended a meeting to demonstrate musical instruments in an effort to form the first-ever band at Cass High School.

“Our instruments arrived on Sept. 15, and we immediately began daily practice,” Hackney recalled. “Band class took the place of PE (Physical Education) for band members. I guess we were pretty fast learners or either we sounded terrible, but in any case, we were invited to march in the Royal Arch Mason Parade in Cartersville on October 23, 1956.”

Cornett Woodley was the newly-hired band director, and while hiring a director was a good first step, the band was still without uniforms. Woodley decided the uniforms would be white pants, white dress shirt and a black tie.

The uniform for the five majorettes, which Hackney was one of, was a black boatneck sweater, black shorts and white boots.

“We went to a shoe store at the Eastside Shopping Center in Marietta to purchase our boots,” Hackney recalled. “After the first parade, one of the band mothers, Mrs. Silas Wilson (Lilie Mae) offered to make uniforms for the majorettes. She sewed for each of us a white corduroy one-piece jumpsuit with white fur trim around the neck, cuffs and leg openings and accented the fur with royal blue sequins.”

Thanks to several fundraisers, including candy sales, official uniforms were purchased in 1957, but Hackney kept her original hand-made uniform, and 61 years later, the Hometown Teams exhibit gave her a reason to pull it out of her closet.

“Over the years, it yellowed with age, but I still could not part with it,” Hackney said. “It was such a reminder of fun times. When I learned about the Hometown Teams exhibit, I offered my homemade majorette uniform if I could restore it appropriately for display.

“I removed all of the fur trim and sequins and soaked it for four days in Oxiclean. Even the fur trim responded to the treatment. I then re-attached the fur trim, but chose to glue the sequins, as I did not think they would hold up to sewing them on as Mrs. Wilson had done.”

Hackney, who now lives in Savannah, said she moved from Emerson to Savannah, then to Michigan, and then back to Savannah, keeping the uniform with her all those years.

She knows the dates of when the first Cass High band meeting was, when the parades it participated in were, and even remembers how much her first flute cost — $162. She kept a diary and a scrapbook for most of her time in high school.

She even has the names of the other majorettes: Frankie Jenkins Harris, Brenda Tatum Bearden, Patricia Bishop, Barbara Abernathy, Julia Holmes, Nadine Willis; and drum majors Jerry Wilson, Jim Ferguson, James Goss and Ray Thacker.

“We were especially proud to have these new uniforms when we were invited to march in the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville, Kentucky, in 1958,” she said. “And another highlight was to participate in Band Day at the University of Georgia on Jan. 10, 1959.

“My hope is that this garment will last another 60 years.”