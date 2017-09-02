As Bartow County’s environmental code enforcement officer, Ken Ford is charged with helping “keep Bartow County beautiful.”

“I drive the county roads on a daily basis to observe litter volume,” he said. “When I find roadside debris or dumpsites, I routinely stop and search for

evidence. I find several different forms of illegal garbage and debris. Discarding cigarette butts, fast food containers and any other debris onto the roadway is intentional and illegal. I also find plastic garbage bags, limbs and other pieces of household or construction debris. A good portion of that is a result of not securing their loads on their pickups or trailers.

“I have spent numerous hours at the compactor sites informing citizens of the covering waste laws. Many didn’t realize there was such a law. The majority agreed to adhere to the law. A small handful didn’t want to be told what to do and got upset about it. Some even called the sheriff’s office and complained.”

Name: Ken Ford

Age: 48

Occupation (title): Bartow County Sheriff’s deputy

City of residence: Euharlee

Family: Two grandchildren: Breilynn, 5, and Elijah, 1

Education: Graduated from the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy in Marietta in 1998

DTN: When did you join the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and what drew you to this line of work?

KF: Employed [Sept.] 1, 1996, after serving seven years in the U.S. Navy — Desert Storm vet. I took great pride in serving my country and take great pride in serving my community.

DTN: When did you become the county’s environmental code enforcement officer, and what do your responsibilities entail?

KF: Been in my current position since 2002. My duties are to keep Bartow County beautiful through education and enforcement of all environmental laws and county ordinances pertaining to littering, illegal dumping, illegal burning and securing waste while traveling on roadways.

DTN: What do you enjoy most about working at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office in this capacity, and what have some of your most memorable moments been?

KF: I feel that Bartow County is very fortunate to have elected officials, such as Sheriff Clark Millsap and Commissioner Steve Taylor who love this county. My official role is as a Bartow County Sheriff’s deputy. I work under the blanket of the sheriff, however my role assigns me as an employee of the Bartow County Solid Waste Department. There, I work under the supervision of Solid Waste Director Rip Conner. Rip is a first-rate leader, ex-military man who shares our love and vision for our community. Due to my “dual” role, I would also like to mention BCSO Patrol Cmdr. Maj. David Prentice, another ex-military, first-rate leader. It is an honorable privilege to work under the guidance of these men who do not tie my hands and allow me to uphold my sworn duties for the betterment of the community.

DTN: What is the official name of the trash tarp law, and provide some background on it, as far as when it was implemented, details about it and fines.

KF: Section 34-355 (A) (4) pertains to covering litter, waste and debris. It was ordained by Commissioner Taylor on [April] 12, 2017. It’s similar to the original ordinance ordained in 2006. However, [it] goes into more detail of what devices can be used to secure a load of debris. It states that all vehicles driving or moving on the roadway carrying debris should have a tarp, cargo net or tiedown to prevent escapage. Violations could result in up to a $1,200 fine and/or jail time.

DTN: What would you like say to people who are not following the tarp law — why is it important?

KF: Bartow tax payers pay over $100,000 annually to clean up roadside debris due to noncompliance. Littering is a violation of the law whether [it’s] intentional or not.



DTN: What is your greatest professional and/or personal achievement?

KF: I was [the] 2002 Keep Bartow Beautiful Code Enforcement Officer of the Year. My relationship with God and [my] beautiful grandchildren.

DTN: What is the best advice you have ever received?

KF: Don’t throw stones.

DTN: Where is your favorite place to be in Bartow County?

KF: [Mom’s] house near Dellinger Park.