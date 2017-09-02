RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Breast cancer survivor Dot Hale and her husband, John, enjoy time on the front porch of their Cartersville residence. Hale is looking forward to attending Relay for Life's Survivor Dinner Sept. 15.

A previous supporter of Bartow County’s Relay For Life, Dot Hale now is viewing the American Cancer Society benefit with a fresh perspective.

Diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in February, the 75-year-old Cartersville resident is looking forward to meeting fellow cancer survivors at the mid-September event and reconnecting with her “wonderful” and “compassionate” health care providers at its Survivor Dinner.

“Years and years ago, our church was involved [with Relay For Life] and my husband would take his grill down there and sell hot dogs and hamburgers,” Hale said. “We did that several years. … [I enjoyed] seeing friends come around and [waving] to them. That was just lots of fun doing that.

“But, I never, never not once during all that did I think I would have cancer. It never bothered me, never entered my mind. The way I look at [Relay For Life] now is not the way I looked at it before. I felt like I had compassion for [cancer survivors] but I didn’t know that [chemotherapy] would be that bad. I just had no idea.”

After refraining from one for four years, a mammogram detected a mass in her left breast Feb. 26. Hale received a lumpectomy March 23, which was followed by two rounds of chemotherapy under the care of Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers and 33 radiation treatments at The Hope Center in Cartersville. Joined by her family, Hale marked the end of her medical care Aug. 22 by ringing THC’s The Gong of Hope, which she called a “hallelujah” moment.

“The staff at those places, they were just wonderful,” Hale said. “You have this horrible disease, but then everyone you see there is just so sweet and so compassionate.

Bearing the slogan “Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back,” the Relay For Life event from Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sept. 16 will support the ACS, which provides information, offers programs to patients and funds research for cancer treatments and cures. Months of fundraising will culminate with the overnight benefit, in which team members will take turns walking around the track at the Bartow County College and Career Academy, 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville.

Last year’s effort featured 650 participants and 78 registered teams and generated $187,000 for the ACS. With 2017’s event, organizers are trying to raise more than $200,000 with the assistance of 90 teams and 850 participants.

“Relay For Life is a team event that provides a way for communities to take up the fight against cancer,” said Cartersville resident Wes Moore, Relay For Life of Bartow County’s event lead. “Teams are formed through businesses, schools, churches, neighborhoods and civic organizations, and they are often formed to rally around a family member, friend or coworker who is fighting or has lost their battle with cancer. Throughout the event, there will be plenty of food, games, contests, music and fun to partake in, all while raising money to fund cancer research, treatment, prevention and programs.

“The purpose of Relay is to support cancer patients and their families. Proceeds from Relay For Life fund research and support programs. Without continued research, we will be stuck where we are today. People continue to be diagnosed with cancer. It is imperative that we continue to support the research and programs.”

On Sept. 15, Relay For Life will kick off with a pair of offerings highlighting cancer survivors. From 5 to 7 p.m., they will be treated to a complimentary dinner in which the cancer survivors will be served by medical professionals from The Hope Center at Cartersville Medical Center and Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers.

While the survivors’ meals are free, they can bring one guest to dine with them for $10. Capped off by a birthday cake provided by Agan’s Bakery, the dinner will be catered by Angelo’s New York Style Pizza & Bistro and consist of grilled chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, tea or water.

“The Survivor Dinner is for any patient who has been treated or currently is being treated for cancer,” said Cindy Duprey, nurse practitioner with Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers. “The dinner is a celebration of surviving cancer as well as a time for patients and providers to gather together and share a smile and an afternoon away from their disease.

“Year after year ... the staff and patients look forward to [connecting] with each other outside of the clinic. Everyone brings their families, including children and grandchildren. It is a heartwarming experience to see cancer survivors enjoying a meal and having a little fun. It is a rewarding experience to care for these patients day to day, but it can also be difficult when the patients are not well. In this setting, we get a glimpse of lives not defined by cancer, but people living with cancer.”

Local organizers also are recruiting individuals to participate in the Survivors Lap at 7:10 p.m. As with the dinner, the initial lap is open to people who are cancer-free, and residents who recently have been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are in remission. Cancer survivors are urged to preregister for the dinner and lap, by visiting www.RelayForLife.org/BartowGA or calling or dropping by The Hope Center at 678-721-5555 or 100 Market Place Blvd., respectively.

For Moore, who has participated in the local Relay For Life in various capacities since the mid-1990s, watching the event’s survivor balloon release is a “breathtaking sight.”

“I have been blessed to not be diagnosed with cancer, however, I can only imagine that fear, regret, excitement,

victory, loss, denial, defeat or loneliness are just a few of the emotions that one must feel,” Moore said. “As the chairman of the event, I remember starting the balloon release for survivors [around 2005]. Standing on the stage as the survivor walk was taking place, I watched as all the survivors started walking with their balloons floating above their heads.

“... When that one lap was completed and the survivors reached the stage area where they started, the balloon that had made the journey around the track was released from the hand of the survivor. As I stood and observed this event unfolding, I witnessed relief. Those survivors knew, with all their heart, that they were not alone. That others had been down this road and that it is possible to continue with your life. As the balloon was released and ascended toward the heavens, as the string they held onto quietly slid through the survivors’ fingers, the survivors would watch the balloon.”

He continued, “I saw the relief of peace come across their faces, as if the balloon carried all their worries and troubles away. It was the most breathtaking sight to see survivors accept relief. As you can tell, the Survivors Lap is a very important part of our event. It is the time we get to celebrate the victory in each survivor’s life.”

For more information about participating in Bartow’s Relay For Life event, visit www.RelayForLife.org/BartowGA or its Facebook page.