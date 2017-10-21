New Frontier prepares for 17th annual Feed the Community Dinner

Paying tribute to a former “legendary” leader, New Frontier of Bartow County’s members are gearing up for the 17th annual Feed the Community Dinner in Honor of Michael Dean.

Set for Nov. 18, the event, which serves as the group’s largest outreach project, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W. Main St.

“Our Feed the Community Dinner started 17 years ago at our clubhouse on Fire Tower Road near Cass Middle School,” said Trey Benham, secretary of the New Frontier. “After quickly outgrowing the clubhouse, we moved to the civic center to serve more people. ... Although it started out being all about giving back to the less fortunate, over the years it became clear this dinner could serve an additional purpose.

“There has been a lot of division, not only throughout the country, but right here in Bartow County. The dinner is one of the many ways we promote unity. While serving or just coming for dinner, you are likely to be around someone who doesn’t look like you or come from the same neighborhood as you. It gives you the opportunity to hear a different perspective on things, to gain insight on why someone might feel a certain way. But most importantly, it gives you the chance to show that even though we might be different, I love you and I’m here for you.”

Conducted in honor of the late Michael Dean, the Feed the Community Dinner continues to recognize one of the nonprofit’s former presidents, who passed away in 2011.

“Anytime money comes up, usually a joke about Michael Dean follows,” Benham said. “When it came to fundraising, no one went out and brought in funds like Michael Dean. He was passionate about making this dinner a success.

“Without that passion and dedication, we probably wouldn’t be able to have continued to serve close to 2,000 people every year. His time at New Frontier was legendary and often serves as the benchmark on how something should be done. For those reasons, it was decided to name the dinner in his honor.”

Along with providing dinner, the event will feature complimentary services, such as haircuts, blood pressure checks, HIV testing, job training information provided by Goodwill representatives and the dispersal of clothing and toys.

According to New Frontier’s press release, “The dinner is open to everyone in the community, including our senior citizens, shelter residents, economically disadvantaged families, veterans or those just wishing to fellowship with their neighbor.

“As always, our hope is that the community will answer the challenge and support this inspirational gathering by volunteering to help. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, please contact William Solomon at 404-625-3880. Volunteer opportunities include serving of the food, helping with the clothing closet, parking lot attendants and clean up. This is a great opportunity for high school students in need of volunteer service hours.”

In addition to volunteers, New Frontier members also are seeking financial contributions and additional donations to help the event reach its full potential.

Individuals can deliver toys, clothing and children’s books to two Cartersville locations: Crye-Leike, Realtors, 477 E. Main St. — weekdays from Oct. 23 to Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and the Summer Hill Complex, 129 Aubrey St. — Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon, and Nov. 1 and 8 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“Every year, we ask for donations, from money to clothes,” Benham said. “Those things, especially money, will always be important to making sure the dinner serves its purpose and [helps] those in need, but what helps the most is just having people present. Even if you do not wish to volunteer, just being there and having a meal and conversation with another guest can really make a difference in their life.

“Many of our [guests] are new to the area, without any friends and family. Can you imagine going through a hardship alone and on top of that it’s the holidays? It is an incredible feeling seeing our community come together time after time for this cause. We take pride in knowing we have been going strong for 17 years, and we have no plans of stopping. But, let me be clear, we didn’t get here without the help of hundreds of people. From the caterers who prepare one of the best Thanksgiving meals you could ask for, to the donors of clothes, books and toys, we are thankful for the Bartow County community.”

Financial donations for the Feed the Community Dinner can be placed online at www.thenewfrontierinc.org or mailed to New Frontier of Bartow County at P.O. Box 1891, Cartersville, GA 30120. To receive free transportation to and from the gathering, diners need to contact Bartow Transit at 770-387-5165 prior to the event.

Further details about New Frontier, which was established in 1962, can be obtained by visiting www.thenewfrontierinc.org or www.facebook.com/newfrontierinc.