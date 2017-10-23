BCSS police chief hit by a car Monday

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Bartow County School System Police Chief Dan Knowles is recovering from a bruised left knee after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic early Monday morning. Buy photo

Knowles was directing traffic at Cass White Road and Colonel Way in front of Cass High School when a vehicle driven by Dawn Wright Teer, 52, of Cartersville, turned left onto Colonel Way and struck him in the leg, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

BCSS spokeswoman Alisha Evans said Knowles was “side-swiped” by a car around 7:15 a.m.

“It was dark and rainy at the time,” she said. “His blue lights were on; he was wearing a reflective jacket and traffic safety gloves. Chief Knowles also had a flashlight.”

As a result of the impact, “he had some knee and side pain,” she said.

Knowles, who has been the campus police chief since January 2005, was transported by ambulance to Cartersville Medical Center with minor injuries “but is expected to be OK,” Evans said.

She added the chief “does direct traffic at Cass High School on a fairly regular basis.”

From the emergency room, Knowles posted a photo of his left leg in a brace and responded to one well-wisher that he “didn’t even want this.”

“So apparently I’m blowing up Facebook,” he wrote in another post. “I’m fine. Just a bruise to my knee. Slight contact from a vehicle turning when I wasn’t telling them to. Waiting for this marathon at the ER to end.”

The incident is still under investigation, according to GSP.