Property damaged on two Taylorsville farms last week

It was a rough week for farmers in Taylorsville.

Two incidents of criminal damage to property on farms were reported to the Bartow County Sheriff’s office, one involving nails on a driveway and another involving a car ruining crops.

According to the reports, in the morning on Oct. 18, BCSO officers responded to Popham Road in reference to a trespassing call.

Officers were then told that the night before, at around 8 p.m., someone was on the driveway of the farm “throwing nails all over.”

The driveway is approximately 200-yards long, and there were nails the whole length, according to a man who works on the farm.

Witnesses saw two vans and a person with a bucket throwing nails on the driveway.

The owners of the farm said they did not want to pursue the matter for fear of retaliation, although multiple witnesses identified a suspect.

In a separate incident the next day, a man reported to police someone ran a car through his cotton field on Two Gun Bailey Road, ruining his harvest.

The man suspected someone, but no arrests were made at the time of the report.

