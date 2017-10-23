Purse auction raises money for foundation

For many women, an auction featuring designer purses would be their idea of heaven on earth.

Those women will have a chance to experience that euphoria at the Etowah Scholarship Foundation’s 10th annual It’s All About “the Bag!” Purse Auction Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clarence Brown Conference Center at 5450 Highway 20 in Cartersville.

Presented by Georgia Bone & Joint Surgeons, the foundation’s second-largest fundraiser will provide an “elegant evening for women to have fun while supporting a worthy cause,” ESF Operations Director Dawn Evans said.

“It’s All About ‘the Bag!’ Purse Auction is held annually so our foundation has the necessary resources to be able to help as many local students as possible with post-secondary scholarships,” she said.

The organizing committee decided to follow a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” theme for the 10th annual auction to “make it extra special with a fun theme,” Evans said.

“We will have a dress-up area with a photo opportunity for ladies to take some cute group pictures,” she said.

The event will feature live and silent auctions with roughly 100 items, including about 80 designer and original handbags, some stuffed with gift cards for restaurants, massages, spa treatments, fitness memberships, golf packages, haircuts, jewelry and other gifts, Evans said.

“Some [purses] are generously donated by local businesses or individuals,” she said. “The others, we purchase with a donation we receive from an anonymous donor.”

Also on the auction block are two round-trip airline tickets, a car rental, Vera Bradley luggage set, pottery, a pet gift basket, a photo session, Coach sunglasses, a fashion styling session, an Otterbox gift card and a makeup gift card, “just to name a few,” Evans said.

Those attending the event also can buy tickets for a chance to win two raffles.

“The first is the three-purse raffle,” Evans said. “Three lucky women will be able to choose from a Kate Spade, a Michael Kors or a Marc New York bag, and one of those bags will have $250 cash in it sponsored by Coosa Valley Credit Union.”

The second raffle is a 50/50 drawing in which the winner gets “half of the pot to spend on items at the event,” she added.

Tickets for each raffle are $10.

And the event wouldn’t be complete without a gourmet food bar.

“This year, we have teamed up with Flavorful Events to bring guests a heavenly array of delicious food,” Evans said. “All drinks, including mimosas, are included in the ticket price.”

The 2016 auction grossed about $52,000, and the foundation would “like to be close to what we raised last year,” said Evans, noting she expects around 300 people to attend.

Tickets are $50 for general seating (entry into auction areas, food and all beverages), $62.50 for VIP seating (an upgraded general-seating ticket and a special gift), $300 for purse sponsorships (includes two VIP tickets), $500 for reserved tables for eight (includes a special gift) and $1,500 for scholarship sponsor tables for eight (includes a special gift and a $1,000 scholarship given in the sponsor’s name in 2018).

Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 3 and are available at the foundation office at 104 E. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville or from committee members Jessica Fleetwood, Nicole Hughes, Maurni Moss and Danielle Graham.

For information, call 770-382-1757.