West by Southeast: Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium kicks off Thursday

Recently named a “Top 20 Event in the Southeast for October 2017” by the Southeast Tourism Society, the Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium continues to celebrate the American West through art lectures, demonstrations, music and children’s activities.

Presented by the Booth Western Art Museum, the event is expected to draw thousands of visitors from Thursday to Sunday.

“The Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium has been structured to be fun for all ages yet educational at the same time,” said Seth Hopkins, executive director for the Booth. “This happens by connecting artwork from the Booth’s permanent collection with the living history offerings of an event.

“It is our hope that visitors gain a deeper appreciation of the artwork in the museum by learning firsthand from cowboys and cowgirls, Native Americans, re-enactors, demonstrators and entertainers. We hope this provides greater insight to the visitor experience while exploring the galleries in the museum.”

Booth is known worldwide for its extensive collection of contemporary Western art, holding the distinction of housing the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the nation. The 120,000-square-foot museum, which became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006, offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery; Sculpture Court; a presidential gallery; the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch; and a photography gallery.

“When the Booth opened in August 2003, we wanted to host a Western-themed event with hopes of building it into an annual event. That first year, we didn’t know what to expect. We hosted a handful of vendors, had live musicians and re-enacted the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. All of this took place in the small parking lot behind Ross’ Diner and Tonsmeire Studio. We were blown away at the turnout — people began lining the Church Street Bridge to catch a glimpse of the activities.

“At that point, we knew we had something. Fast forward 14 years, and we have the largest Western-themed event in the Southeastern U.S. The longevity and success of the Festival & Symposium is due to the hard work and dedication by the Booth staff put forth during the planning and execution of the event each year. The festival continues to evolve, and we are proud that the surrounding communities continue to enjoy our offerings.”

Following a school program on Thursday morning, the Festival & Symposium will open to the public, with a spotlight on “The West Observed: The Art of Howard Post” exhibition. After a 4:30 p.m. gallery walk and exhibition opening in the Temporary Exhibition Gallery and a 5:30 p.m. reception, Post — the Festival & Symposium’s featured artist — will deliver a lecture in the Bergman Theatre at 7 p.m.

“Howard Post blends his experiences as a third generation Arizona cowboy and a high level rodeo athlete with artistic talent to produce unique depictions of the West,” Hopkins said. “His paintings are contemporary in style, but nostalgic in feel. They contain detail, but leave much to the imagination. They are rendered in subdued colors, yet have a bold presence. For all of these reasons, Post is an ideal painter for the Booth to feature during the Cowboy Festival & Symposium.”

The Festival & Symposium will continue Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bergman Theatre with the Western Art History Symposium, which will offer four lectures: 10:30 a.m., “On the Trails of Cowboy Art and Culture: From Charlie Russell to Howard Post” by Christine C. Brindza; 11:30 a.m., “Museums of the American West in the 21st Century: Transformational Journeys in Interpretation” by Richard West Jr.; 2 p.m., “Western Art in New York City?!” by Tim Newton; and 3 p.m., “Western Art at Auction” by Tylee Abbott.

On Saturday, the cowboy festival will be underway from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville. Along with children’s activities, the festivities will feature entertainment on two stages, re-enactments of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Western art and collectibles, living history encampments and traditional American Indian dancing.

“A visitor favorite of the Festival & Symposium is the re-enactment of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” said Tom Shinall, director of marketing for the Booth museum. “Jim Dunham and [the] cast from Shadows of the Past have taken a moment in history that lasted 30 seconds and turned it into a 30-minute production. The detail and precision they provide is as close to the actual event [as] you can experience.

“New to the festival this year is a component that I believe will become very popular — a High School Art Club Chalk Art Competition. This will take place on the grounds of the museum from 10 a.m. [to] 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Eight high school art clubs from metro Atlanta will compete on a theme based on the art and culture of the American West. Participating high school art clubs include Adairsville, Cartersville, Harrison, Kennesaw Mountain, North Cobb, Paulding County, Walton and Woodland.”

Saturday’s festivities will cap off with a 7 p.m. performance by the event’s featured entertainer, Sons of the Pioneers, at The Grand Theatre, 7 N. Wall St. in Cartersville. Tickets — $25 plus tax for Booth members and $30 plus tax for nonmembers — can be purchased by calling 770-387-1300 or visiting thegrandtheatre.org/box-office, respectively.

The Festival & Symposium will conclude on Sunday with Cowboy Church at 11 a.m. and activities on the museum’s grounds from noon to 5 p.m.

“One of my favorite parts of cowboy festival weekend is our Featured Entertainer Concert,” Shinall said. “I love live music and to be able to enjoy some of Western music’s greatest artists here in Cartersville is an incredible opportunity. This year’s concert is set to be one of our very best.

“For more than 75 years, the Sons of the Pioneers have performed the music of the American West — the landscape, people and culture. Signature songs, such as ‘Tumbling Tumbleweed,’ ‘Cool Water’ and ‘Ghost Riders in the Sky,’ have become forever entwined into the very fabric of the West. Their songs are unabashed love songs to the West, one of the things that makes them different.”

Admission to the Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium will be $12 plus tax for adults, $10 plus tax for individuals 65 and older, $9 plus tax for students, and free for children 12 and younger, museum members and active military personnel with ID.

For more information on the event and fees for school programs and the Sons of the Pioneers’ concert, contact the Booth at 770-387-1300 or visit http://boothmuseum.org.