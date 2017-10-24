Bartow school board approves contracted services, contract extension

The Bartow County School Board approved three contracted services and a risk-assessment contract extension at Monday night’s business meeting.

Board members approved 5-0 a contract with Core Medical Group to fill a speech/language therapy vacancy at Adairsville Middle/Adairsville High schools.

Contracted personnel will be paid $63 an hour for a 40-hour workweek with a caseload not to exceed 55 students.

The board also unanimously approved contracted services with Excel Therapy to fill a speech/language therapy vacancy at Woodland Middle School at a rate of $65 an hour for the same workweek and caseload.

“Obviously, they couldn’t get another individual from Core Medical Group, so we went to Excel Therapy, and Ms. [Tania] Amerson [executive director of exceptional education for the system] has been very diligent in working with those groups to get us the best contracted price,” Superintendent Dr. John Harper said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to work with two different groups. ... Finding qualified speech therapists is a challenge at this time.”

The contracted personnel will provide speech/language therapy to eligible students throughout the school day as well as conduct evaluations; provide trainings, if needed; develop Individualized Education Programs; participate in IEP meetings; consult with students, parents, teachers and other staff; monitor student progress and complete progress reports; and complete all billing procedures as requested.

Board members also unanimously approved contracted services with Go Solutions to serve as the school district’s Medicaid reimbursement consultants to help the system get reimbursed for Medicaid-eligible services

provided to students.

The contract is for $12,000 a year — $1,000 a month — and will be re-evaluated after the first year.

Through the reimbursement process, the system has been able to receive about $700,000 in reimbursements over a four-year period.

Also unanimously approved was a one-year extension to risk-assessment services and carrier relations provided by Harry Daniel Insurance at a cost of $45,000.

The school system’s three-year contract with the local insurance carrier and consultant agency, which negotiated and maintained stable premiums for the system’s risk-management coverage during those three years, expired June 30.

“Harry DanieI Insurance’s ability to provide the highest possible professional services at the most competitive market rates for our property and casualty profile has enhanced our risk-assessment portfolio and has reduced our overall risk exposure and expense,” Harper said. “All of those sentences mean they have helped us negotiate what we’re spending for property and casualty, and we have not seen a substantial increase in that since we have employed Harry Daniel’s ... and I promise you ever since we’ve had them in employ with us, they’ve saved us more money than what they’ve cost us.”

The extension will run through June 30, 2018.