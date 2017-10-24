Arson suspected in Highway 61 fire

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

An abandoned house at 518 Highway 61 caught fire Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say the fire is suspected to be arson.

A caller told dispatch at around 1 p.m. that there was a suspicious person leaving the house.

According to the Bartow County Fire Department, the house was a total loss, but there were no injuries and the fire was contained to the area surrounding the structure.

Emergency crews were on the scene through much of the afternoon, and Highway 61 was shut down in both directions temporarily as emergency vehicles occupied the road.

The incident is still under investigation, and the Fire Marshal’s Office has turned that investigation over to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.