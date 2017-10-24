Search process begins for next Bartow County superintendent

The search to find the next Bartow County School System Superintendent is underway.

The Bartow County Board of Education is currently reviewing proposals from two different search firms. Board members plan to meet with one of them, King-Cooper and Associates, on Nov. 14.

Once a company has been hired, Board of Education Chairman John Howard would like to see the position posted internally and externally by early December.

Once applications are submitted, the search firm will select qualified candidates and present them to the Board of Education. Typically, the search is then narrowed down to three finalists.

Interviewing for the respected position is tentatively scheduled for March. Board members hope to elect a new school superintendent in April.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to select someone that will continue the upward direction that the school system is going. We are confident that this new search will yield us a great candidate to continue what Dr. Harper has worked so diligently these past 10 years to obtain,” Howard said.

On Sept. 25, Superintendent Dr. John Harper announced his retirement.

“Personally and professionally, I am leaving something I truly love to do — make a difference for children,” Harper said. “New leadership will bring new ideas and a new vision on how to serve the children of Bartow County.”