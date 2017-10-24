Turkey Trot 5K fundraiser approaching for United Way

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Brenda Morehouse, president of the United Way of Bartow County, stands at the Total Board on the corner of Main Street and Liberty Drive in Cartersville.

With the Turkey Trot 5K quickly approaching, United Way of Bartow County President Brenda Morehouse is looking forward to securing additional funding for the nonprofit’s annual campaign.

“Our 12th annual Turkey Trot is coming up on Nov. 18, and we couldn’t be more excited about this year,” Morehouse said. “In the past, we have [had] great success with participants and sponsors, but this year we are really wanting to set records. Last year, we cleared close to $6,000 after expenses, and this year we are shooting to double that. This year, we have introduced chip timing to the event through the company Wire2Wire. We are also offering a student rate of $17 to all students that register.

“Our event has really motivated several group participants. Ladies Fitness always has a group of wonderful women that participate, Anheuser-Busch has a group that does their own shirts, and we also have several other people that dress up for the event in fun, festive Thanksgiving attire. It’s a great event for the whole family and for any serious runner. I think what’s really cool about the event is the fact that we give a frozen turkey to all winners, male and female of each age group. It really gets everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Kicking off at 9 a.m., the Turkey Trot 5K will start and finish at the Cartersville Soccer Complex, behind Cartersville Middle School, at 152 Milner Road in Cartersville. Walkers and jogging strollers also will be welcome.

“Runners/walkers in Cartersville enjoy Sam Smith Park,” said Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department Director Greg Anderson, who serves on the United Way’s board of directors. “The terrain, though mostly flat, does have some difficult stretches and most runners enjoy the challenge.

“A lot of the race participants like the certified course to get a qualifying time for Peachtree Road Race. The Turkey Trot is also sanctioned through Run & See Georgia, which is a race series on courses all over the state.”

Race-day registration will begin at 8 a.m. Participants also can sign up in advance for the Turkey Trot 5K by visiting www.active.com/cartersville-ga/running/distance-running-races/united-way-bartow-turkey-trot-5k-2017.

The entrance fee for the rain-or-shine event is $25 per person prior to Nov. 1 and $30 afterward. Sponsorship opportunities also are still available with three package levels: $250, $500 and $1,000.

“From a local business owner’s perspective in the race-timing business, the Turkey Trot is simply one of those flagship races locally that we are just thrilled to be a part of,” said Cartersville resident Matt Terry, who co-owns Wire2Wire Running with David Matherne. “Their committee, year after year, has done such an outstanding job at promoting the event in terms of not only local visibility within the Cartersville/Bartow running community but also just the cause in general in terms of all of the great things that United Way supports. So, we’re just grateful that they would consider working with Wire2Wire to help not only automate the event with chip timing and overall race experience, but to help grow it in the future.

“Our goal at Wire2Wire goes a bit beyond just the chip timing services we offer. While yes, every runner enjoys [an] accurate read on his or her time, the added value we believe we can bring is the experience the runner gets. ... The finish line itself is a big deal to runners as they feel that sense of accomplishment in completing the race, and David and I always felt that having a professional look and feel to the finish line, which includes the actual digital timing itself, enhances the overall race experience so that, that runner will not only come back next year, but bring lots of friends with them.”

The Turkey Trot’s proceeds will go toward United Way’s “The Time is Now” campaign, which looks to secure $620,000 through Nov. 30. Funds raised through the drive will be dispersed, based on need, to United Way’s agencies, which presently include Allatoona Resource Center, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, Bartow County 4-H Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County, Bartow Civil Air Patrol, American Red Cross, Christian League for Battered Women, The Salvation Army, Good Shepherd Foundation, Bartow Area Habitat for Humanity, Hickory Log Vocational School, North Bartow Community Services, Tonsmeire Community Clinic, Boy Scouts’ Bartow chapter and Advocates for Children.

“UWBC took the thermometers to 70 percent last week after confirmation from several campaigns at local businesses,” Morehouse said, referring to promotional signs in Cartersville highlighting the drive’s results. “It is always great to be able to move the thermometers up and keep the community informed on where we stand during the annual campaign.

“With it being mid October and having so many disasters happen ... close to home, we were a little concerned of donor fatigue, but as usual the community has been extremely supportive. We still have a lot of work to do and although 70 percent of the campaign goal is secured, we want to secure the other 30 percent and hopefully even surpass this year’s overall goal of $620,000.”

Along with events, the local United Way is raising funds for its campaign primarily through payroll deduction, which enables employees to donate a minimal amount yearlong, with a portion of their paycheck designated to the local United Way.

“It is such an honor to be able to go to a company, talk to the employees about the community and the challenges it faces that United Way and its partner agencies help to solve every day,” Morehouse said. “I believe that all employees or even just us as individuals want to be able to give back to our community. We are all so busy these days with work, school, our kids, after school programs, sports and all the other responsibilities that sometimes it’s hard to do that.

“When a company offers a United Way payroll deduction campaign to their employees, it is giving them an opportunity to give back that they can afford to do and it’s easy. We appreciate all the employers that offer the campaign and encourage those that don’t to let us help them get started. It’s really an easy process.”

For more information about the United Way, call 770-386-1677 or visit www.bartowliveunited.org.