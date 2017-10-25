Green gets 20 years for embezzlement

Roberta Green, the former executive director of Bartow County Health Access, Inc., charged with stealing more than $70,000 from the non-profit, agreed to a plea bargain Wednesday that requires her to spend the next three years in prison.

As part of the agreement, Judge Carey Nelson sentenced Green, 58, to 20 years — three years to be served in prison and the remaining 17 years to be served on probation. Other conditions of the agreement include 1,000 hours of community service, $73,310 in restitution to the non-profit and no employment in any position of financial trust or by any charitable organization.

After the sentencing, Nelson told Green that she made a wise decision by choosing to be tried by a jury, for if she had chosen to be tried by him, the sentence would have been much harsher.

Bartow Health Access, Inc., funded mostly by donations and grants, was organized in 2006 as a referral agency for underinsured Bartow Countians in need of medical treatment.

Green came to Bartow in 2012 with impeccable credentials — for eight years she was the chief operating officer of Atlanta’s Good Samaritan Clinic, the largest charitable care facility in the Southeast.

“When we hired Roberta in 2012,” said Gary James, who sits on the board of directors, “Things really took off — we got a

block grant and were able to hire a doctor.”

They were even able to secure a 5,000 square-foot building, the first step in transitioning from a referral agency to a primary healthcare center.

But things soured in the next 18 months.

“When you are a 501(c)(3) non-profit, you are required to provide audits annually,” James said. “But she never would produce any paperwork or receipts.”

Because the center operated on a cash basis only — no checks or credit cards — it was easy to get away with the loot.

Finally, when board members questioned Green about the missing cash, she quickly submitted a resignation letter and took all the financial record books with her.

Someone called the police to investigate and in addition to the missing funds, they discovered that Green hadn’t paid any payroll taxes for 18 months and they had to cough up $34,000 to the Feds.

Shortly after, a $134,000 grant was rescinded.

“At first, we felt really stupid,” James recalled, “that we let this happen before our very eyes. Then we went through feelings of hurt and anger and deception.”

A subsequent forensic audit revealed that Green’s systematic theft of organizational funds began almost immediately after she was hired — stealing close to $100,000 in 20 months.

She was arrested on November 10, 2016, and charged with 26 felony counts of theft by taking.

At the sentencing, Rev. Louis Tonsmeire, one of the original founders of the center, told the court, “While Roberta was director, she deceived us and embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the organization. More importantly, she deceived our community and those who would have benefitted from our services of medical care.”

After her departure from the Bartow County Health Access, James reported that Green secured a similar job with the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, which serves the blind and sight impaired.

On September 21 she was arrested and charged with felony theft by taking.