Local man arrested on 16 sex offenses

A man from White was arrested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and charged Wednesday with two counts of trafficking of persons for labor servitude, 10 counts of child molestation, three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of probation violation.

Joshua Eric Powell, of Old Tennessee Highway, White, was charged with 16 felonies in total, and all but one child molestation charge and the probation violation charge were listed with a Dec. 15, 2015, offense date.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release any additional information on the arrest.