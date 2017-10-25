Halloween-related events kick off Friday

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Dressed as Power Rangers, Jasper and Peyton Burchett attend Adairsville's Halloween on the Square last year.

Numerous Halloween-related events are taking shape across Bartow, providing children and those young at heart ample opportunities to celebrate.

Helping kick off the festivities, the Allatoona Community Trunk or Treat will be presented Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Open to the public, the free event will take place at the Allatoona Resource Center, 6503 Glade Road in Acworth.

“The Allatoona Community Trunk or Treat started in October 2016,” said Valerie Gilreath, director of Bartow County Grant Writing. “The idea was conceived during a focus group held as part of the South Bartow Community Health Needs Assessment, facilitated by Karen Clark and [me], that included representatives from several area churches. We discovered that many of the local churches were holding their own trunk-or-treat events with sometimes sparse turnout and little community engagement outside of their congregations. Everyone thought that combining forces into one large trunk-or-treat event at a neutral location — the Allatoona Resource Center — would be a great way to maximize the impact and draw a larger crowd.

“This would benefit both the churches and the community. New Hope Baptist Church, Glade Road Baptist Church and New Life Community Church all joined forces and organized the first annual Allatoona Community Trunk or Treat. Our hope was to offer a fun, inclusive, family-oriented event that would draw out the entire community, not just the church-goers. We designed fliers that were sent home with the school children at Allatoona Elementary School and Emerson Elementary School. By all accounts, it was a roaring success.”

Echoing Gilreath’s comments, Clark — a member of New Hope Baptist Church who oversees the Allatoona Community Trunk or Treat event — is looking forward to building on last year’s turnout.

“Members of the three churches decorate and provide ‘trunks’ for the event,” Clark said. “The children of the community are

provided with a map as they enter the parking lot, and they go around and get candy from each of these trunks as if they were going door to door in a traditional trick or treat. ... The Allatoona Resource Center will have greater involvement this year as they provide information about the ARC. They have been instrumental in distribution of fliers to the schools [Allatoona and Emerson elementary schools] and in advertising the event through Facebook and by providing a banner. CrossPoint City Church will be there again with information on The Street Store. Joining us this year will be Lake Point Church who will be providing ... popcorn for the event. Parking will be across the street at Glade Road Baptist Church. A representative from the Bartow County Sheriff’s [Office] will be on duty again this year to help with traffic control and safety.

“Last year’s Trunk or Treat was a great success. We gave out maps to well over 300 people and would roughly estimate somewhere in excess of 400 people attended the 2016 Trunk or Treat. Each of us who were providing trunks had a lot of fun as we came up with ideas to decorate our cars and dress up. We had as much fun as the kids the night of the event as we gave out candy and met new friends. It was not only a great opportunity for the children to participate in a safe and fun event for Halloween, it gave the churches of the area and the ARC an opportunity to work together to provide a positive event for this community and opened the door for more of these types of events to occur.”

In addition to ARC’s Trunk or Treat, some of the other Halloween-related events will include:

• Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter’s Costumes & Cocktails Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. at George Washington Carver Park, 3900 Bartow Carver Road in Acworth, $50 per person, 770-607-0610 or www.goodneighborshelter.org.

• Terminus Fall Festival Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Terminus Wake Park, 171 LakePoint Parkway in Cartersville, free admission, www.facebook.com/TerminusWakePark.

• Science Spooky Night: Who Glows There? at Tellus Science Museum, 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville, Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., $10-plus tax for museum members and $20-plus tax for nonmembers, http://tellusmuseum.org or 770-606-5700.

• Halloween on the Square at Adairsville’s historic downtown square Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., free admission, www.adairsvillega.net.

• Bartow County Parks and Recreation Department’s sixth annual Fall Festival Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hamilton Crossing Park Soccer Field, 31 Beavers Drive in Cartersville, free admission, 770-387-5149.

• Trunk or Treat — sponsored by Lakepoint Station, Lake Point Church and other Emerson churches — at LakePoint Sporting Community’s Lakepoint Station, 77 Old Allatoona Road in Cartersville, Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., www.facebook.com/LakePointOnline.

Encouraging young trick-or-treaters to “have fun and be safe,” Cartersville Police Lt. M.E. Bettikofer is sharing numerous safety tips with the public.

“Trick-or-treating door to door is a great way to enjoy Halloween if done with the proper adult supervision,” Bettikofer said. “Neighborhood events — or other public events — are also a safe way to enjoy the holiday without having to worry about traffic and unfamiliar houses.

“Here are some universal safety tips, no matter where you are trick-or-treating:

1. Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours.

2. Children should never be allowed to go out alone on Halloween.

3. Children should never eat any treats until they have been examined.

4. All fruit should be cut and closely examined before eating.

5. Advise children that they should never enter strangers’ homes.

6. Never invite children into your home.

7. Children should never accept rides from strangers.

8. Know the location of sex offenders in the area.

9. Set a specific time limit for your children to be out on Halloween night.

10. Instruct children not to stray from their group.

11. A responsible adult should escort children while trick-or-treating.

12. Adults should carry flashlights.

13. Don’t leave your home unattended on Halloween night.

14. Keep pets inside your home, or other safe [places] on Halloween night.

15. Children should walk, not run, during their trick-or-treat activities.

16. Parents should know what route their children will be taking.

17. All costumes should be made of light-colored, fireproof material.

18. Props, such as toy guns or swords should be made of pliable material.

19. Realistic replica firearms should never be used.

20. Masks should not be worn if they impair vision.

21. Wigs should be fireproof and should not restrict vision.

