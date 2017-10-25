Sporting clay tourney set to raise money for teacher grants

Sporting clay shooters have an opportunity to indulge in their favorite sport and help the teachers of Bartow County at the same time.

Shooters can support the Bartow Education Foundation by participating in the sixth annual Dot Frasier Sporting Clay Tournament Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays at 2618 Garland Mountain Trail in Waleska.

The foundation — led for 23 years by Executive Director Dot Frasier, the tournament’s namesake — awards grants of up to $500 every year to Bartow County teachers who need money for a special program or project they want to do in their classroom.

In January, the foundation awarded 256 grants totaling a record $119,000 to teachers at all 20 county schools.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the tournament at 9 a.m., a barbecue lunch with sides, desserts and drinks at 11:30 a.m. and an awards ceremony at noon. A light breakfast of biscuits, fruit, coffee and juices also will be served.

“The foundation has had very good success in the past with the sporting clays event,” BEF President John Howard said, noting it “only seemed fitting” to name the tournament after Frasier. “Prior to it, the foundation was having a golf tournament every year. Since there was a large amount of golf tournaments at the time, it was decided to try something new, and the sporting clays event seemed to draw a lot of interest.”

Frasier said after doing a golf tournament for a while, it “just seemed like every club and every group in town was doing the golf tournament.”

“So the sporting clay was getting very popular, and some of our directors are sporting clay shooters, and that’s their hobby, so they felt like there might be a bigger interest in that with less competition,” she said. “So, we started the Dot Frasier Clay Shoot. We have done well with it every year.”

The foundation sponsors the fundraiser “because this money is so helpful for our teachers,” Frasier said.

“I think it is just phenomenal that we can have that much fun and raise that much money and help that many children,” she said. “Our main goal is to help as many children as we can, but we’re limited to the amount of money we can give for each teacher grant because we have almost 14,000 kids, and we have all of these teachers.

Every teacher and every school has received hundreds and thousands of dollars. It would just be mind-boggling at the amount of money we’ve been able to give to our teachers, and every bit of that money has directly helped those kids.”

Barnsley Resort was the site of the event the first four years, Frasier said, but the tournament was moved to Garland Mountain last year “because they have a big ol’ indoor facility.”

“We had a real good turnout last year and decided to go to that venue again this year,” she said.

Howard, who also is the school board chairman, agreed.

“We had a wonderful time,” he said. “It was the first time we had it at Garland Mountain so we were a little unsure of how it would go; however, everything went wonderfully. It is a beautiful venue to be at on a fall morning.”

Howard said the tournament has been the foundation’s largest fundraiser in the past, “and we are hoping it will be again this year.”

“We just hope that people will come out and enjoy a beautiful venue, good food, a little shooting and a lot of fellowship, all to benefit a great organization that gives 100 percent of the money raised back into the foundation’s grant program,” he said.

Last year’s 75 shooters raised around $15,000, and Howard said he’s hoping to have around the same numbers this year.

“We know it is a busy time of the year, and a lot of things are always happening, but [we] are excited to spend time with those who come out and support the foundation,” he said. “We hope to at least raise what we did last year but are thankful for anything we get to help our teachers and students.”

Registration fees for the event, which will include 15 shooting stations, are $500 for a team of four, $250 for a team of two and $125 for individuals.

“We allow people to sign up and pay the day of the event; however, since we are providing lunch, we do ask that participants contact us prior to Saturday [the day of the event] so we can make sure to have enough food for everyone who attends,” Howard said.

Kids as young as 10 years old can participate as long as a parent or guardian is present to sign a waiver on their behalf, he added.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the tournament. The first-place team will receive cases of shotgun shells and “homemade cakes from Ms. Dot,” while the Top 3 shooters will get gift certificates to Garland Mountain, Howard said.

Sponsorships ranging from $250 sign-only sponsors to $1,000 gold sponsors also will be accepted through Nov. 1.

For more information, visit www.bartow.k12.ga.us or call the foundation at 770-606-5800, ext. 3858, or Howard at 770-546-4678.