Cartersville man arrested after he was shot in domestic violence incident

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Cartersville man, who was a reserve officer with the Kennesaw Police Department, after a domestic violence shooting investigation.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Oct. 15, Bartow County 911 was called for response to a domestic violence incident which had just occurred at a local residence.

The information received was that a man had been shot. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies made contact with John Vaughn, who had been shot once with a firearm by his wife, Traci.

Vaughn was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, Vaughn was determined to be the primary aggressor and warrants were issued.

He was arrested Wednesday by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and battery, both under the Family Violence Act.

Vaughn is currently being held at the Bartow County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Vaughn was placed on administrative leave with Kennesaw Police Department, pending the outcome of the investigation.