Cartersville man charged with vehicular homicide

A Cartersville man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide in the first degree after being involved in an accident that left another driver dead Wednesday morning.

Grady Emery Hardy Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, speeding, reckless driving and passing in a no-passing zone, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley told the Cherokee Tribune.

The accident occurred on Highway 108 Wednesday morning, and Hardy was driving a GMC Blazer, according to the report.

He crossed the double yellow line on the highway, sideswiping the car.

James Michael Scott, 68, of Canton, was driving an Oldsmobile Bravada, and according to the report, Scott was not wearing a seatbelt. Scott then lost control and rolled down an embankment, where he was ejected from the car.

He was later pronounced dead at Northside Hospital.

Hardy is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with a $10,210 bond.