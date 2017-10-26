Bartow’s campus police chief resigns as GBI investigates alleged accident

Bartow County Schools Police Chief Dan Knowles resigned late Wednesday after being placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into an incident in which he said he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at Cass High School Monday morning, a school spokeswoman said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the alleged accident at the request of Bartow County District Attorney Rosemary Greene, GBI spokesman Bahan Rich said, after Knowles and the driver of the Toyota Highlander, Dawn Wright Teer of Cartersville, gave “conflicting statements” about the incident, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

“Since the investigation is just beginning, the only thing we are able to confirm is the request from the DA,” Rich said.

The incident also was “fully investigated by the school system,” spokeswoman Alisha Evans said in a statement released Thursday morning.

“As part of our school system beliefs, we feel we have the responsibility to provide a safe, secure and supportive learning environment,” she said. “If there is a possibility that has been compromised, our school system takes immediate steps to rectify the situation.”

Knowles, who became the campus police chief in January 2005, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, but on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. John Harper felt it was “in the best interest of Bartow County to accept a letter of resignation from Knowles,” Evans said.

“We have no further comment since the investigation has been turned over to an outside agency,” she said.

The GSP said Knowles had been directing traffic at Cass White Road and Colonel Way when an SUV driven by Teer turned left onto Colonel Way and struck him in the leg, that according to a GSP release Monday.

The former chief was taken by ambulance to Cartersville Medical Center and treated for a bruised knee.

But Teer challenged Knowles’ account on social media, asking him in a now-deleted Facebook post to acknowledge that he was “not sure how you twisted your knee and you may have injured it when you were coming towards my car.”

In his reply, Knowles, who spoke with Teer Tuesday, wrote, “The minor injury I received could have happened by incidental contact with the right front of the vehicle or as I turned to move.”

He also wrote the incident “appeared to be a calamity of events.”

“I want everyone to know that she did not intentionally try to harm me or anyone else,” he wrote. “Anyone who is making derogatory statements about her does not know all the facts about the incident.”

Teer, who had children in her SUV at the time, also accused Knowles of throwing a flashlight at the back window, shattering it.

“His story is false, period,” she told the Daily Tribune News Thursday afternoon. “This is a lie.”

Knowles did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

According to a DTN article from last November, the Cartersville resident began his law enforcement career in Augusta in February 1992 after being discharged from the U.S. Army. In 2000, he became one of the first school resource officers and later transferred to the Cobb County Campus Police Department, where he worked as an SRO until coming to the Bartow County School District.