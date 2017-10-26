Cartersville man charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes

A Cartersville man has been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes after a woman said the man tried to convince her 12-year-old daughter to go to his room.

Brent Pettit, 48, of Carson Loop, Cartersville, was additionally charged with probation violation when he was arrested Saturday night.

According to a police report, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was called after 11 p.m. Saturday to a possible sexual offense. Once there, the mother of the 12-year-old told police Pettit offered her daughter a drink and to come into his room.

Once police arrived, the mother pointed Pettit out in the parking lot and, according to the report, he was “sweating profusely” and trying to leave the Budgetel, where he is living.

According to the report, police recognized Pettit as “a known sexually violent predator.”

The mother said her daughter told her that she was walking by Pettit’s room in the Budgetel when Pettit asked her to come into his room for a drink. The 12-year-old denied the offer, and he then reached out as if he was going to grab her arm.

The 12-year-old then ran back to her room to tell her mother.

The girl also told police she noticed a different young girl, “no older than 16,” inside the room earlier in the day. The girl said that Pettit quickly closed the curtains when she looked in the room.

According to the rules of Pettit’s probation, he was not supposed to be in contact with children.