Convenience store in Acworth burglarized Monday morning

The Mona Food Mart, on Highway 113 in Acworth, was burglarized during the early morning hours on Monday. According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office report, a large quantity of cash was taken out of the gambling machines.

Police responded at 4:30 a.m. Monday to find someone had punched holes in one exterior wall and three interior walls to gain access to the back of the coin-operated amusement machines, and that the cash boxes had been removed.

As of the time of the report, it was not known how much cash had been taken and no arrests had been made.