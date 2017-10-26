Dellinger Park’s buildings near completion

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

The new tennis office building, which is adjacent to courts 1-7 at Dellinger Park, features a patio with tables and seats, rest rooms and vending machines. Buy photo

Signaling the approaching completion of Dellinger Park’s building improvements, Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department’s staff joined community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 19.

“For myself, it was very gratifying,” said Greg Anderson, director of Cartersville Parks and Recreation Department. “Although there is still a lot of projects to be completed, the Dellinger Park buildings were the most expensive project of all the bond-funded projects — $2,389,000.

“... At Dellinger Park, all buildings [tennis office/restroom, concession building, shelter restrooms and back restrooms] except [the] administration [office are] completed and [the] administration building will be complete by the end of this month,” he said, adding the structures are being built by Womack, Lewis & Smith Construction of Cartersville. “The Dellinger buildings are constructed in [the] same location as the demolished buildings, except [the] administration building, which is being built at the site of [the] putt-putt course. The administration building is the last Dellinger building, and it’s the last because we wanted to make sure the other buildings were completed first because those are the buildings that mostly impact our park patrons.”

Among those present for the ribbon cutting was Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini, who called the park’s improvements “fantastic.”

“I am always honored to represent the city on special occasions, and this one certainly is special,” Santini said. “Greg Anderson and his staff at the recreation department have done a great job over the last year in making sure that our programs and services at the park continued with minimal interruption while all of the construction was taking place.

“Several other city departments assisted in the renovations, and that helped keep the costs down and the projects on schedule. I am also happy that we have a local contractor who used several local subcontractors to complete these buildings.”

Along with Dellinger Park’s four buildings, other completed projects include two play systems; field fencing; lighting and irrigation for fields Nos. 4, 5 and 6; and a covered pavilion at the pool.

Totaling $7.9 million, the Dellinger Park renovations — and other park projects in Cartersville — are funded by a general obligation bond issue. Some of the other efforts include trail system improvements, a restroom expansion at the Senior Aquatic Center, the splash pad and restrooms at Aubrey Street Pool, restrooms at Hicks Park and the Cartersville Sports Complex’s concession restroom building.

In addition to city of Cartersville departments assisting, the overall endeavor was bolstered by a $1.6 million grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation for the Leake Mounds Trail and a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for the construction of Dellinger Park’s covered pavilions.

“I am very pleased with how the progress of the general obligation bond projects are going,” Anderson said. “With the projects previously mentioned, along with the Dellinger buildings and the Leake Mounds Trail nearing completion, I would say we have completed about 50 [to] 55 percent of the bond projects. Cartersville City Council has recently approved a construction bid from Womack, Lewis & Smith in the amount of $1,360,495 for four buildings outside Dellinger Park. Those buildings include restrooms for Cartersville Sports Complex and Hicks Park, women’s restroom expansion for the Senior Aquatic Center at Sam Smith Park and [the] Aubrey Street bathhouse on Aubrey Street.

“Council has also approved a bid from Aqua Design Systems in the amount of $406,000 for pool renovation and a new splash pad at the Aubrey Street Pool area. Council has also approved a bid from Elements of Construction — $347,900 — for constructing four-covered shelters at Dellinger Park. These pavilions are replacing the existing shelters. Construction on these projects will begin in November 2017.”

He continued, “Other projects for 2018/2019 include Dellinger Park paving for parking areas and drives, security cameras in Dellinger Park, renovation of Dellinger Park entrance sign and replacement of existing posts/chains barrier at Dellinger Park front entrance, new entrance sign for Sam Smith Park, Dellinger Park vita course renovation, resurfacing/repair of Dellinger Park tennis courts and renovation of athletic fields at Cartersville Sports Complex.”

Opened in 1976, Dellinger Park marked its 40th anniversary last year. Located at 100 Pine Grove Road, the more than 100-acre venue was initially provided by the Dellinger family.

“The improvements at Dellinger Park are fantastic,” Santini said. “The buildings are designed to fit in well with the park surroundings and provide a better level of comfort and functionality for our citizens. Dellinger Park hosts a number of events and tournaments that draw people from all over the state and the Southeast to Cartersville. Many times, their park experience will have a large impact on how they view our city. The new buildings and other improvements that are coming will be a vast improvement and leave [a] better impression [than] before. Our citizens who use the park frequently will really appreciate the upgrades to our tennis facility, concession areas and restrooms.

“These improvements would not have been possible without the support of the citizens of Cartersville who supported the bond issue that is funding these projects. The fact that [this] was supported by nearly 70 percent shows that recreation is [a] priority in our community, and that they trust the city to make decisions that are in the best interest for everyone. Without the kindness, generosity and love for Cartersville of the Dellinger family many years ago, this park would not exist. Their donation of land to start the park has provided the people of Cartersville with a [premier] place for sports, recreation and family gatherings for over 40 years.”

For more information about Dellinger Park, visit www.cityofcartersville.org or call 770-387-5626.