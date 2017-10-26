12-year-old boy hit by car

A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night at around 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was a 12-year-old boy, according to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran.

The incident occurred on Bishop Road, near Country Meadow Way.

The boy was conscious, but confused and unaware of what happened when BCEMS arrived. However, a witness said the patient was initially unconscious and unresponsive.

He was transported to Floyd Medical Center due to a possible head injury.