Menu

12-year-old boy hit by car

A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night at around 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was a 12-year-old boy, according to Bartow County EMS Public Information Officer Brad Cothran.

The incident occurred on Bishop Road, near Country Meadow Way.

The boy was conscious, but confused and unaware of what happened when BCEMS arrived. However, a witness said the patient was initially unconscious and unresponsive.

He was transported to Floyd Medical Center due to a possible head injury.

Last modified onThursday, 26 October 2017 23:34
Rate this item
(2 votes)
More in this category: « Dellinger Park’s buildings near completion CFD boot drive generates $19,226.08 for burn survivors »
back to top

What Do You Think?

Grocery Coupons Bartow County School System Cartersville City School System Visitors-Center