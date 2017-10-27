CFD boot drive generates $19,226.08 for burn survivors

Through its three-day Give Burns The Boot drive, the Cartersville Fire Department collected $19,226.08 in early October for the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.

“The citizens of Cartersville and Bartow County have always been very supportive of this cause and this year was no exception,” said Chief Mark Hathaway, fire marshal for the Cartersville Fire Prevention Division. “This year’s total fell a little short of the last couple of years, but we are definitely not discouraged. We had broken our all-time record in the last two years.

“The Cartersville Fire Department would like to thank each and every person that donated to this worthy cause. ... The monies raised will help support the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation youth Camp Oo-U-La. This camp is provided for kids and young adult burn injury survivors, so they can have a place to have fun without being judged for their injuries. All of the participants have some type of burn injury, and the staff is made up of firefighter volunteers from throughout the state. The money also helps support the two burn centers in Atlanta and Augusta.”

By participating in the Give Burns The Boot campaign, Georgia fire departments have collected more than $14 million since 1990.

According to www.gfbf.org, “Give Burns The Boot is an annual fundraising initiative, in which more than 100 fire departments throughout Georgia join together and collect funds to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation’s mission and programs.

“Fire departments will receive 10 percent of the funds they raise to use towards fire safety and burn prevention programs in their communities. Giving to your local fire department means you are making fire education and prevention possible in your community.”

For more information on the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, visit www.gfbf.org or call the Cartersville Fire Prevention Division at Cartersville Fire Headquarters at 770-387-5635.