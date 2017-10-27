Reverse Raffle raises $36,887 for foundation; 5 winners split grand prize

Five participants in Chattahoochee Tech Foundation’s Reverse Raffle went home with $1,000 in their pocket that wasn’t there when they arrived.

The quintet split the $5,000 grand prize awarded during the Oct. 19 fundraiser at CTC’s North Metro campus in Acworth that netted $36,887 for scholarships and emergency funds to help deserving students.

“The Reverse Raffle was a huge success in generating funding for our deserving students,” said Stephanie Hubbell, CTC’s director for alumni and annual giving. “The community support was phenomenal, and everybody in attendance had a great time.”

In a reverse raffle, the purchaser of the last ticket drawn wins the grand prize. But the final five ticket holders are asked to come forward at the end of the event and get to decide whether to continue with the raffle or split the grand prize five ways. If one person does not want to split the prize, the raffle will continue, and another ticket will be drawn, eliminating one of the ticket holders.

This year’s winners were Charity Hill from Vinings Bank, Michelle O’Donnell from Georgia Power, foundation board Chairman Don Barbour and Kelly Eubanks and Heather Pence from CTC.

Hill, assistant vice president and compliance/BSA officer for the Smyrna bank, said she thought winning was “wonderful, but it took a minute to sink in as I rarely win anything.”

“I think it will actually be spent on paying off my student loan,” she said.

The Woodstock resident said there was “no debate” among the five ticket holders about whether to share the prize or continue on with the raffle.

“I think we all said we would split at the same time,” she said.

Hill said she was privileged to get to represent the bank at the event.

“The Reverse Raffle was a creative way to raise money in order to provide scholarships and other support to students who may need a little help in continuing their education,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Hubbell said organizers were “very happy” with the amount of money generated from this year’s raffle, which surpassed the $30,000 goal as well as last year’s total of $24,097.

“We raised $36,887, which represents a 53 percent increase over last year’s total,” she said, noting there was a “packed house” of close to 200 participants this year. “Thanks to this fundraiser, we’ll be able to help even more students be able to pursue their education. These funds will not only go toward scholarship funding, they will also help deserving students with emergency tuition and emergency assistance grants.”

Bartow County resident Jessica Warren, CTC’s 2016 EAGLE winner, is one scholarship recipient who knows how important these emergency funds are.

“[There were] times where I have been at the end of my rope, and there have also been times when I thought I would have to hold off on achieving my degree because of expenses,” she said in a press release. “Each time I thought I would be held back from my education because of expenses, Chattahoochee Tech provided me the way.”

Warren said she received a scholarship for the current semester, “and it is helping tremendously.”

“I would not be taking classes right now and being one semester away from getting my degree if I had not received that scholarship,” she said.

CTC has a long-standing history of providing essential training and education to more than 14,000 students every year in Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding and Pickens counties as well as playing a fundamental role in workforce development.

The foundation, whose purpose is to support the mission of Chattahoochee Tech, partners with businesses, alumni and community stakeholders to make higher education an affordable reality for students.

Barbour, who also is AT&T’s external affairs regional director, has been involved with the foundation for more than 10 years and said donating to it is “central to AT&T’s mission,” the press release said.

“We support Chattahoochee Tech because we support workforce development in the region that Chattahoochee Tech is the catalyst for,” he said. “We specifically provide three scholarships a year to help students with furthering their education.”

During fiscal year 2017, the foundation awarded $80,650 in scholarship funds, issued $10,227 in emergency tuition grants and provided $1,500 in emergency assistance grants to students facing financial issues that were prohibiting them from completing their studies.