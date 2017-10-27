Bartow Family Resources’ Night of Life benefit set for Nov. 7

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Elizabeth Sanders shops for children’s clothes in the Baby Boutique at Bartow Family Resources in Cartersville. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Building on its previous theme, Every Life Matters, the Night of Life benefit will continue to raise funds and awareness for Bartow Family Resources. On Nov. 7, the event will be presented from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at LakePoint Sporting Community’s Champions Center, 261 Stars Way in Emerson.

“The purpose for the Night of Life is to raise awareness of our ministry, raise funds so we can continue to offer our services and to share our message that every life matters,” Event Coordinator Sara Wilson said. “I hope that as guests walk away from our event they would be moved to join in what God is doing through Bartow Family Resources and that they would have a better understanding that every life, no matter the conception or the disability, has intrinsic value and purpose.

“The event will have music by Passion City Worship from Atlanta, keynote speaker Ryan Bomberger and a special celebration of what BFR has done over the last few years. Dinner will be catered by Flavorful Events.”

Along with complimentary first-come, first-served general seating, table sponsorship — ranging from $500 to $7,500 — also is available. Attendees need to RSVP online as soon as possible at www.nightoflife.info.

“While we were founded in 1989 as an organization to help protect the unborn, our mission now encompasses a broader view of instilling the message of the intrinsic value of every life, no matter what stage of life, in a generation,” Bartow Family Resources Executive Director Maryland Guthas said. “We do that first of all by helping women see their value to God and that their life is worth protecting and nurturing. That’s expressed in our pregnancy medical clinic by helping them sort through crisis pregnancy decisions and arrive at a plan they can live with. Most women are negatively impacted by an abortion decision for the remainder of their lives.

“We then support them even further through our Learn to Earn parenting program that offers incentives in exchange for education. Both moms and dads can earn necessary items, such as diapers and baby clothes, for their little ones by participating in the program. The third service we provide is trained listeners who can help an individual or family through a storm of most any kind. We all go through storms. Money or a lack of insurance shouldn’t dictate whether or not we have support during those times. That’s why all of our services are complimentary.”

Bartow Family Resources experienced significant growth in the first quarter of 2015, relocating its Cartersville operations to 200 Leake St. and collaborating with Kingston Baptist Church to launch a satellite location at 43 E. Lee St., Kingston. As Guthas noted, some of the organization’s free offerings include pregnancy testing, post-abortion support, adoption assistance, prenatal educational programs, parenting classes and mentoring.

“These services are needed in every community,” Guthas said. “We are all impacted by the decline of the family. We don’t have to look far to see the carnage left behind when life is devalued, marriages break up and children are raised without the love and nurturing they deserve. It results in a broken and dysfunctional society.

“The focus of this year’s Night of Life expands on last year’s theme, Every Life Matters. We will gain the perspective of families of children with special needs. It will be an unforgettable night.”

For more information about Bartow Family Resources, visit www.bartowrelationships.com or call the Cartersville or Kingston locations at 770-382-7224 or 770-336-2113, respectively.