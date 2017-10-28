Bartow Bio: Elrod comes home to Adairsville Middle

RANDY PARKER/DTN Adairsville

For Eric Elrod, accepting the position of assistant principal at Adairsville Middle School was like returning to his roots.

The Bartow County School Board approved promoting Elrod to his first administrative position at its June 5 board meeting.

“This is my first year in administration and at AMS,” said the former Cass Middle School teacher. “I had recently felt the calling to look towards leadership roles where I could make a bigger impact on students and also the community in general. I had been impacted in a great way by [Principal Dr.] Kristy Arnold at Cass Middle, who was a tremendous example for me. This role at AMS was an ideal one for me as I felt it was geared towards my strengths, and I could make a contribution to the team. I also have seen a strong leadership team in place here and hoped for the opportunity to work with Mr. [Tony] Stanfill [the principal] and Mrs. [Suzi] Lance [also an assistant principal]. Also, being an Adairsville alum, I felt like it was the right time to come home.”

Name: Eric Elrod

Age: 38

Occupational title: Assistant principal

City of residence: Kingston

Education: Adairsville High School (1997); Berry College (2002), Bachelor of Science in health and physical education teacher prep and exercise science; Jacksonville State University (2004), Master of Education in educational administration; Lincoln Memorial University (2010), education specialist in curriculum and instruction

Family: Amanda (38), Easton (12), Jacksyn (9)

DTN: What are your job responsibilities?

EE: Discipline, athletic director, building maintenance. But honestly, we all pitch in and do what is necessary. We help each other.

DTN: What do you enjoy most about your job and why, and what do you like least about it and why?

EE: I enjoy the relationships that come out of working on a team. I’ve always liked the idea of people putting their ego away and pulling together for a common goal. I have said in the past that it’s amazing what people can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit. I believe that humility is a must before a team can achieve their potential. The greatest teammates esteem others better than themselves.

My least-favorite part of the job is probably within the discipline area. I never enjoy being the bearer of bad news. But we have to be honest about the bad news and its consequence if we are going to achieve any type of rehabilitation from the negative behavior. The first step is recognizing that you have done wrong. We can then make steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The joy that comes in this is seeing students overcome and watching them grow throughout the process. They are kids; it’s our job as adults to guide them and hold them accountable.

DTN: Where and when did you start your teaching career, and what other positions have you held before becoming the assistant principal at AMS?

EE: My first job was at Adairsville High School back in 2002. I also worked at Sonoraville High School and Cass Middle School. I have served in both the physical education and special education departments. I have coached football, wrestling and baseball.

DTN: What do you see as the most pressing issues facing Bartow County schools, and what do you think can be done about them?

EE: In my experience, the biggest hurdles to public education in general come in the areas of poverty. It is very difficult to teach someone if they have no security in where they will stay that night. It is very difficult to educate a person when they are concerned about having heat in their house in the winter. I know that I myself am not interested in learning a new skill if I haven’t eaten in a while. We have the unique challenge of trying to meet these needs first before we can help our kids learn. This burdens me for our youth because the children have no control over these situations. I think our central office has some great things in place to help in these areas. Kelly Whitmire and many others are working tirelessly to combat these things. I praise them for their work, and we would do well to pitch in with them.

DTN: What kind of changes would you like to see occur in Bartow County's schools in the next five years?

EE: Public schools and also churches used to be hubs of community involvement and support. They both had loyal people getting behind them and giving selflessly of their time and support. The right positive support can breathe life into a place. I would like for our schools to be places where people feel comfortable coming in without being intimidated, and I also want our schools to feel the support of its surrounding community. I believe this can be done if all involved will exercise loyalty, respect and a common goal of molding our students into responsible adults. I am thankful that people from church, school and community took time with me when I was growing up. I would like to pay that forward to our next generation.

DTN: How would you describe yourself in three words?

EE: Forgiven, blessed, thankful

DTN: What would the title of your autobiography be and why?

EE: “Drinking From My Saucer, ’Cause My Cup Has Overflowed” because I am undeservingly blessed with a wonderful family and friends.

DTN: What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

EE: In college, I got hit by a pitch three times in one game. The sports information director came up to me after the game and told me it was a record. Odd way to get in the books, but I’ll take it.

DTN: If you weren't an educator, what career do you think you would've pursued and why?

EE: My first major in college was horticulture. I was pretty excited about this until my baseball coach informed me that the labs were going to conflict with baseball practice. I could see myself in turf management or something like that. I’ve never been one to stay inside or be still very long. If you would have told me back then that I would be pastoring a Baptist church in Rydal and working as an assistant principal at my former middle school, I would have laughed. God’s ways are higher than ours.

DTN: If you could have one superpower, what would it be, and why would you want it?

EE: More hours in the day without the need for any rest for the body. It’s hard to physically ever get caught up it seems.

DTN: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what is the one thing you most look forward to accomplishing?

EE: I really don’t have a bucket list. We try to keep it pretty simple around my house. We just want to do our best to honor Jesus Christ every day and pillow our heads at night knowing we worked hard that day.