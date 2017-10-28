From Caregiver to Patient: Adkins’ life of giving while battling breast cancer

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Breast cancer survivor Bella Adkins

Bella Adkins has made a life of helping other people.

She helped her mother through her battle with cancer; she takes care of her husband full-time after he suffered two strokes; she helps take care of her mother-in-law in the latter stages of Alzheimer’s; and helped her brother who had down syndrome.

So when Adkins was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, dealing with her own health concerns was just a small serving of tough luck on a plate already full.

And with so many people to take care of, Adkins didn’t bother taking any time pitying herself, although it would have been more than understandable if she had.

“I try not to dwell on it,” she said. “If it didn’t happen to me, then it would be someone else. And maybe that other person couldn’t get through it as well as I could.”

With that attitude, Adkins remains a caregiver more than a patient, even as she deals with cancer.

“It couldn’t get any worse”

Adkins is a long-time cosmetologist in Calhoun, working in the shop Cut-N-Up with three of her best friends. Adkins and Donna Callahan opened the shop in 1998 after working together since the early ’90s.

In an eerie and ironic twist of fate, Callahan always prided herself on doing the hair of cancer patients when their hair started growing back after chemotherapy.

“Her mother died of breast cancer, so she always took a special interest in helping others as their hair grew back, and trying to style it,” one of Adkins’ clients and friends, Brenda Rakestraw, said. “When I would go to the beauty shop, there were a number of people that had cancer, and she would always be doing their hair as it grew back, and she was always just a very supportive person. We became friends over the years because she did my hair for years.”

Adkins always took more than a client-stylist relationship with the people who came into her shop. Rakestraw herself had been born with Spina bifida, and during a particularly tough time when Rakestraw had a tube in her back and couldn’t drive, Adkins would go and pick Rakestraw up, bring her to the shop, and color and style her hair.

“She always has a heart for others,” Rakestraw said of Adkins. “She demonstrated that in her beauty shop and so many of her clients have been with her for 30 years.

“She’s a true friend, and there aren’t that many people like her out there.”

One of Adkins’ coworkers, Dede Thacker, can recall a time when Thacker’s husband was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. While Thacker was staying at the hospital, Adkins stayed in Chattanooga, just in case her friend needed her.

“That’s the kind of friend she is,” Thacker said.

Adkins’ propensity to help other people made her own diagnosis in 2011 — non-invasive ductal carcinoma in her right breast — a twisted turn in a life dedicated to helping other people through difficult times.

However, Adkins didn’t see it that way.

“The first time, I didn’t feel like a survivor. I felt like it was just a little smack,” Adkins said. “I didn’t feel like I deserved to walk around with a survivor hat or any of that kind of stuff. I just went along my merry way for four years.”

Cancer would come back to Adkins, though, and what was scheduled to be her last check-up with the doctor at the five-year mark of her first diagnosis ended up being her first check-up for a more severe form of cancer in her left breast in 2016.

Adkins had a double mastectomy and went through chemo and radiation before finishing up her treatment in May. She’ll have a PET scan in December, when she hopes to hear she’s in full remission.

“I was really, really sick,” Adkins said of the chemo. “Not as sick as some people though, so I don’t feel like I deserve to complain.”

Even before the cancer, Adkins had taken her share of bad luck. In 2005, she was involved in a car accident while working with a learner driver. He overreacted when the car’s tire went off the road. The car rolled five times and Adkins’ neck was broken. She was on a ventilator for 77 days, and acquired a staff infection in the hospital.

“In 2004, right after my mother died, ... I opened my big mouth and said 2005 is going to be better,” Adkins said. “It couldn’t get any worse.”

The definition of caregiver

While going through her own health issues, Adkins still assumes the role of caregiver.

She takes care of her mother-in-law, who is completely dependent on others, as she is in the late stages of Alzheimer’s.

Adkins called taking care of her mother-in-law “the greatest challenge of my life,” but it is not the only challenge in her life by any stretch.

Her husband, Steve, also is dependent on Adkins, as two strokes in 2008 have left him unable to use the bathroom, shave, brush his teeth, shower or walk on his own. He can’t talk and is mostly blind.

“He died, really, and they brought him back,” Adkins said of her husband. “They wanted to leave him in a nursing home, but that wasn’t happening.”

Steve is a former football player at the University of Tennessee. He was close to breaking the 50-and-over bench press record and was a marathoner before the strokes left him wheelchair-bound. He also was very involved with youth athletics in Gordon County.

Steve was a financial analyst, but after the strokes, the Adkinses’ health expenses became overwhelming, and with Steve no longer able to support the family, they moved into their daughter’s basement in Acworth, which Bella called “the ticket” to getting by financially.

Despite the finances causing Adkins to move out of her nice house in Calhoun, the rapid deterioration of her husband’s health — from running marathons to being pushed in a wheelchair — is what breaks Adkins’ heart. But even under the circumstances, the ever-hopeful mother of four can see the blessings in the hardship.

In fact, Adkins said taking care of her husband full-time has made them even closer.

“You have to be careful what you pray for,” she said. “I used to always pray that we could retire one day and get to spend some really good, quality time together. Well, I should have been more specific when I said that, because the Lord did answer my prayers. I get to spend some good, quality time with him.”

Steel Magnolias

Adkins’ proudly likens her experience at Cut-N-Up with the 1989 film, “Steel Magnolias,” and the parallels are obvious when it comes to the camaraderie found in the Calhoun beauty shop.'

“Cut-N-Up suits us,” Thacker said.

With Adkins playing the role of Julia Roberts, she finds solace in working at the shop with the women who have become her best friends.

Even with her health deteriorating and responsibilities taking care of so many, Adkins still finds times to go into the shop and take care of her clients, just as she’s done for the last 30 years.

“I mostly go in because I enjoy seeing my friends and I enjoy seeing my customers because my customers are my friends also after all this time,” she said. “If I take myself out of there, that’s my friends and my social life too. That’s my break from home.”

And despite her own family’s concerns, Adkins still feels like she has to be there for her friends.

“I always hate not to be able to do my customers,” she said, “because, the ones that have stuck with me through my mother’s sickness, my broken neck, my husband’s strokes and all the things I’ve been through, they have stuck through thick and thin.”

“I think she’s a true example of a life of service,” Rakestraw said. “She’s such an inspiration to other people that have breast cancer and she’s just a fighter and never looks at poor pitiful me. She looks at ‘I’m so blessed.’”