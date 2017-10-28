‘Long-reaching’ Impact: Hickory Log bolstered by community’s unwavering support

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Hickory Log Vocational School Executive Director Wendy Allen listens to a CD with Hickory Log resident Clifford Landrum. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

While a traditional family may have eluded Charlie Morehead, he continues to be an integral part of Hickory Log Vocational School’s “brotherhood.”

Known for his infectious smile and generous spirit, the 53-year-old is a long-time resident of the personal care home. Describing his first impression of the nonprofit as “pretty cool,” Morehead cherishes his residence of three decades, expressing his “love” and gratitude to Hickory Log’s staff and supporters.

“Charlie grew up in foster care,” said Wendy Allen, who assumed her duties as Hickory Log’s executive director Jan. 27. “When he aged out of the foster care system, his social worker thought Hickory Log would be a good fit. Charlie is 53 and has lived at Hickory Log for 34 years. Hickory Log is the only permanent home or family that Charlie has ever known. Charlie sees himself as being in a family environment. He not only does the chores that he is given each day to help our home run smoother, but will always lend a hand if he feels someone else needs something. Charlie has the sweetest heart and gives great hugs.

“Charlie has tried community employment — for a short amount of time — in the past and that didn’t work out for him because the right supports weren’t in place. Our guys aren’t helpless, but do need ongoing supports. Charlie works at Good Shepherd Foundation now and has worked there or as it was previously known, Georgia Diversified, for almost his entire time at Hickory Log,” she said, adding, along with working, Morehead loves his bicycle, NASCAR and socializing.

Situated at 3680 Highway 411 in White, Hickory Log provides shelter and training for intellectually and developmentally disabled men. The nonprofit was established in 1970 to meet the needs of Bartow County residents who before had to use out-of-county facilities.

"Hickory Log’s purpose is to provide the extra supports that individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities need to have independence from their families and live in a home environment while being connected to their community and reaching toward the goals or dreams [that] are important to them,” Allen said. “We provide oversight for medical and other appointment needs and daily living skills.

“Hickory Log started with males only and began with a dream to one day offer a female cottage as well. The guys share in routine home chores, 10 of the guys work at Good Shepherd and two work in the community. The others do not work for various reasons. I have dreams of what our future holds and can’t wait to watch it unfold.”

Currently serving 20 men ranging in age from 37 to 81, Hickory Log features many residents who have called the facility home for more than two decades.

“Most of our guys have lived at Hickory Log 20-plus years with two living there for 41 years and several like Charlie over 30 years,” Allen said. “We have three guys that would not have any family if it weren’t for Hickory Log. Even our guys that have family are really happy at Hickory Log. I can’t think of any other 50 [or older] male that wants to live under the same roof as his natural family and have to rely on them for so much support, and our guys want their own independence also.

“Anytime there are social services involved, there is great opportunity for heartbreaking and uplifting stories. Hickory Log’s residents are a mixture of both. When I first read some of my guys’ psychological and histories, my heart broke for them. I couldn’t believe that certain ones had endured such and were doing so well now. That is the uplifting part. Many of these guys had been told awful things about themselves and were made to feel awful about themselves. But, they are loved and accepted at Hickory Log. They have individual strengths and have learned who to call on with different needs, but altogether form this great brotherhood.”

As Allen noted, Hickory Log relies on the support of the community to help enhance the residents’ day-to-day lives. Along with being the Beautiful Backroads Century’s primary beneficiary, the nonprofit also is bolstered monetarily by the United Way of Bartow County.

“Blown away” by their continued assistance, she said the public also provided a lifeline when the nonprofit experienced a financial crisis earlier this year.

“Prior to assuming the [executive director] position, I knew there were financial problems,” Allen said. “The figure we were told was grossly underestimated. Myself and the newly appointed board members thought there may have been about $100,000 owed in previous payroll taxes. On April 13, our bank accounts were seized by the IRS. After almost $18,000 was levied from our accounts, we found out that we still owed approximately $182,000.

“Since that time, the United Way assisted us with retaining a tax consultant that is negotiating our situation for us. Our current status is ‘uncollectable at this time,’ which really means that the IRS knows we have very limited funds and isn’t going to seize our accounts if we stay current with our tax deposits as they come due. It appears that it will take a minimum of one and a half years to get this situation completely resolved. ... However, we and others are praying that the IRS will show mercy to our organization and realize that the more we suffer as an organization, the more this hurts our guys.”

From donations of food to financial contributions, the public’s support through this trying time has been unwavering.

“I have been blown away and cried tears of joy multiple times because of how great our community has been to us,” Allen said. “... It only took me a few days of working at Hickory Log to see how much the community wanted to help us. This was before any ‘official asks’ were made. People would just show up with donations or mail checks to us. There has not been a week go by since the needs list was published, the last [newspaper] article or we’ve shared something on Facebook that the community hasn’t shown up for us.

“It may come in the form of cleaning our fans; trimming back shrubs; [providing] packages of lunch meats or sausage or bacon — a freezer load full, birthday cards or gifts; or truck [loads] of groceries, clothing; power bill contributions and payments; [or] 1,468 rolls of toilet paper. And, I’m especially fond of the fellowship and love our community has given our guys — not just in the last nine months, but always. I have just been fortunate enough to witness [the love during] the last nine months. ... The community has loved and supported Hickory Log all 47 years we’ve existed. We are humbled and thankful for this.”

Considering himself blessed to be a friend of Hickory Log, Brian Shadle has assisted the nonprofit for nearly two decades. On Oct. 21, the Cartersville resident and his wife, Laurie, joined other volunteers to renovate a steel structure near the nonprofit’s main building. Once renovated, the space will house community cooking events, life skills lessons and day services, such as art activities and financial management instruction.

“I began working with Hickory Log 18 years ago through the Special Adult Men’s Sunday school class at Tabernacle Baptist Church,” Shadle said. “My time spent picking up and teaching this special group of men on Sunday mornings has been a huge blessing in my life. These men have taught me more about the love of Christ than I could ever teach them. They love unconditionally, are quick to forgive and are not ashamed to share their faith in Jesus.

“The influence they have had on my family is long-reaching. Because of them, my sons have grown up to be compassionate, understanding and comfortable around people with special needs. For those of you considering donating or volunteering at Hickory Log, the blessing you will receive will be greater [than] your investment.”

For more information about Hickory Log or to make a donation, call 770-382-6655; or visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page or website, www.hickorylog.org.