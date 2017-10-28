Disney Day brings beloved characters to Cartersville

The magic of Disney will be brought to Cartersville next week.

Princesses and other characters will light up the stage next Saturday when the Cartersville High School theater department presents its annual Disney Day fundraiser at 2:30 p.m. in the theater.

“This has always been a big hit,” said third-year drama teacher Garrett Boyd, who thinks the event started in 2014. “This tradition was started before I started teaching here, and we’ve kept it going. Kids love it. I start getting calls about it in July and August, asking when it’s going to be. And it’s a great fundraiser that’s fun for not only my students but for the kids that attend.”

The show — which had been scheduled as an evening show for today but was moved to a day show next Saturday, will include a slate of songs and dances by CHS students who will be portraying such beloved characters as Cinderella, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Ursula, Rapunzel, Ariel and Tiana as well as candy and photo opportunities for the kids afterwards, Boyd said.

“Anyone can come, and all are welcome,” he said. “It’s engineered for kids, but it’s our high school students that are performing, so it’s almost like a ‘Disney-themed talent show.’ We have some very talented kids who will perform, and who doesn’t love a good Disney song?”

Auditions were conducted Thursday and were open to all CHS students, and about a dozen performers were selected, according to the drama teacher.

“Anyone who would like to participate auditions with a song that they would like to perform,” he said. “From that, we decide what will suit everyone best.”

Most of the performers will be participating in their first Disney show.

Jayla Cunningham, 15, said she will be portraying Moana.

“I really like Moana,” said the sophomore, who will be singing “I am Moana.” “I was going to be her for Halloween. Also, I really wanted to be in a show this year.”

Freshman Gracie Evans will sing “Part of Your World” as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

“I love Disney, and it sounds fun,” the 15-year-old said. “It’s going to be amazing.”

Sophomore Leigha Slocum, 15, said she wanted to participate in the show to “overcome my fear of singing in front of people.”

She will perform “When Will My Life Begin” as Rapunzel.

Camyra Dunnigan, a 16-year-old junior, said she auditioned for the show “because I’ve never done it before.”

She will channel Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” when she sings “Almost There.”

In her second Disney show, Gracy Rhodes, 16, will be performing “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” as Cinderella.

“It’s fun,” the 10th-grader said. “I love kids, and I adore classic Disney. I’m sure it’ll be another great year of Disney.”

Junior Vinighya Whitt, 16, who will appear as Moana’s grandmother in her third show, said performing in the Disney event each year is “my favorite thing to do in the world.”

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.

“All of the money goes into the theater department to help produce the shows as well as to help fund events and costs of the International Thespian Society, which is our theater honor society,” Boyd said.

The department raised about $600 last year and hopes to break the $1,000 mark this year.

“This is a great night that is fun for everyone, and we’d love to see everyone there,” Boyd said.