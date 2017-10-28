Clarence Brown Conference Center wins Readers’ Choice Award

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

In recognition of its “exemplary service,” the Clarence Brown Conference Center captured a 2017 Readers’ Choice Award from ConventionSouth magazine.

“[I] was thrilled to receive the honor,” said CBCC General Manager Penny Davis in an emailed statement. “Each day, we strive to create successful event experiences [for] our clients. Their willingness to share positive testimonies on our behalf is a great honor upon which we base future business.”

This is the conference center’s first Readers’ Choice Award, although ConventionSouth selected the Cartersville facility as one of the Elite 50 Conference Centers in the South in 2014.

According to a news release from ConventionSouth, “Clarence Brown Conference Center is among 300 convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best. With over 6,000 voters participating in the selection process and the highest social media interaction to date, this has been the most successful and engaging year yet.”

Opened in 2010, the Cartersville Brown Conference Center is situated at 5450 State Route 20. Owned by Bartow County government, the center is operated by the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB.

Davis said 50 percent of its clients are corporate meetings and government agencies, while social and nonprofit events comprise 40 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

“The conference center was created as an economic engine for enhancing local tourism, and there is success in that,” said Regina Wheeler, deputy director of the local CVB. “Corporate events have drawn VIPs from corporate offices throughout the United States. Many of our social events have attracted guests from all over the world.

“Each of these visitors not only [takes] care of business or [creates] fond memories at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, but they also have the opportunity to experience our museums, our history and our hospitable community. Then they return home and tell others about their time in Cartersville. That’s the successful cycle of tourism.”