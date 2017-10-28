Getting in Character: Parade draws more than a thousand to Cartersville

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville Primary School Pre-K students Emma Vaughn and Jace Garey rest after the school's annual Character Parade Friday while dressed in attire from their favorite books.

Students at Cartersville Primary School turned out in all their glory to celebrate their favorite books while also bringing the 2017 Red Ribbon Week to a close.

More than 1,000 preschoolers, kindergartners, first- and second-graders dressed up as their favorite literary figures Friday morning for the ninth annual Book Character Parade, which “has become a Red Ribbon Week tradition for CPS,” Principal Gina Bishop said.

“It gives CPS an opportunity to display our love for reading by being able to be one of our favorite book characters for a day,” she said, noting the event was brought to the school by former Principal Walter Gordon.

The parade “ranks at the top” of the list of activities and events the primary school participates in every year, Bishop said.

“Families and the community look forward to the parade each year,” she said.

As usual, the event was “a huge success,” the principal said.

“All of the costumes were amazing, and we had a fabulous crowd in attendance,” she said.

The 35-minute parade snaked its way around the primary school then continued on to the elementary school next-door, where classrooms emptied as students hurried outside to line the parade route.

Leading the colorful spectacle was Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley, dressed as Davy Crockett, in a golf cart, followed by Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini on the Cartersville Fire Department fire truck and the Cartersville High School Marching Hurricanes.

Next came a long line of superheroes, including Captain Underpants; Disney princesses and characters; occupations like firefighters, policemen, construction workers, astronauts, soldiers and chefs; animals like lions, leopards, mice, rabbits, cows and tigers; cowboys and Indians; baseball and football players; historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, the Statue of Liberty and a Revolutionary War patriot; movie and TV characters like Harry Potter, Pokemon, Dorothy and Thomas the Tank Engine; insects like butterflies and ladybugs; mythical creatures like genies, unicorns, dragons and fairies; and Halloween characters like witches, scarecrows and skeletons.

Even the teachers and staff got in on the dress-up fun, donning such costumes as Disney princesses, flappers, jellyfish, Minions, superheroes and animals.

And Bishop, Assistant Principal Katie Vaughan and their office staff, who followed the Cartersville Middle School Band to wind up the parade, chose a theme for their attire that perfectly fits the school right now – construction workers.

“Our book is ‘Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site,’” Bishop said. “We thought this would be fitting due to the CPS construction [on the front entrance].”

Two second-graders in Bree Nelson’s class, Lily Kozee and Sydney McClain, both 7, were marching in their third and final Character Parade.

“I thought it was noisy and loud, and everybody was acting like they were in kindergarten,” Sydney said.

“It was good, and it was very long,” Lily added.

Sydney dressed up as Mal from “Descendants” because “sometimes I like to act like her, and sometimes I just really want to watch the movie when I’m bored.”

Lily chose Veruca Salt from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” as her character because “I’m like her. I act like her.”

In Rena Vaughan’s first-grade class, 6-year-old Cade McFarland was decked out as the Joker from “Batman” because he “couldn’t find anything else” and added he’s “not really” a Batman fan.

Max Stepp, also 6, donned his best Captain Underpants costume “because it’s funny.”

Once the parade had ended, Thomas Shalin and Nicole Oderisi from the Cartersville Public Library judged the costume contest and picked one winner from each grade level.

Taking home the top awards were Henry Abernathy from Bree Nelson’s second-grade class, Knox Matthews from Stacey Cravey’s first-grade class, Camille Ferguson from Darya Barnes’ kindergarten class and Henry Cochran from Brandi Stewart’s pre-K class.

Each winner received a set of books and a plush toy book character.

The winning teachers were the Willy Wonka group, and each received a Starbucks gift card.

Bishop said planning for the school’s biggest event of the year begins in early September.

“We have a PTC [Parent Teacher Cooperative] committee that helps me plan the event,” she said. “Ginny Weaver and Carrie Morton have been a tremendous help in organizing the event so that it runs smoothly.”