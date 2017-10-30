Lawsuit filed in Bartow-Cobb development dispute

A long simmering, multi-county dispute over the use of an abandoned road in one county to access a proposed apartment complex in another county boiled over into Cobb Superior Court last week.

According to court records, north Fulton-based Pathway Property Partners owns property in Bartow that is under contract to be sold to Marietta-based Lynwood Development Group. Lynwood plans to build a 380-unit apartment complex, but according to Pathway, the only access to the property is via Ross Road, an Acworth city road that is no longer in use.

Pathway filed a lawsuit against Acworth — including the mayor, city manager, public works director and the Board of Aldermen — accusing the city of installing a gate barring access to the road by the property owner even after a Bartow rezoning request was approved.

“Ross Road provides the only access to the plaintiff’s property,” the suit maintains.

Last July, representatives from both sides crammed into Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor’s monthly public meeting.

Jeff Watkins, an attorney representing Lynwood, described the proposed development as an upscale, gated apartment development that received unanimous approval from the planning commission.

“This project is one that Bartow County needs,” Watkins said. “Especially in this area.”

But Doug Haynie, an attorney representing the adjacent property owners and the city of Acworth, pointed out that the planned development would add approximately 2,300 cars per day on Ross Road.

“Ross Road simply cannot handle that traffic,” he said. “It is substandard and is not safe for the traveling public. The people living in those apartments will be miserable.”

Watkins assured Taylor that the developer had agreed to make improvements to Ross Road to meet Cobb County requirements.

Haynie also pointed out that although the property is in Bartow County, it is surrounded by the city of Acworth.

“That means all the tax revenues will go to Bartow County,” Haynie said. “But Acworth will be burdened with all 911 calls.”

Several other speakers expressed their opposition, each citing the extreme increase in traffic in the area.

“Out of respect for our relationship with Cobb County, I am going to table this until the next meeting on Aug. 9,” Taylor said.

At the August meeting, Taylor granted the rezoning request, despite a letter sent by Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce expressing his concerns about the developer’s plans.

County Manager Peter Olson said he saw no legal reason to deny the rezoning request just because the access road goes into Acworth.

“The county received an application to rezone approximately 23 acres on the very south boundary of the county, sandwiched between I-75 and Acworth city property,” he said. “The developer has a long track record and is planning on developing high-end apartments, expecting a rent of $1,000 to $1,500 per month. We have very few high-end apartments in this range in the county and there is demand.

“The City of Acworth objects because the access road is through city property, but that is a common situation on a county boundary line. If the road is not up to Acworth standards, then it is up to the developer to improve it and he agreed to do that.”

Olson noted that Acworth filed an action against Bartow, challenging the rezoning.

“It appears to be driven by neighborhood opposition to the apartment complex,” Olson said. “Acworth has a number of high-density apartments and developments already, so it appears they are only opposed to high-density in other communities.”

The case will be heard on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.