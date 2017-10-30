$5,000 in damages reported at Riverside Walk subdivision
Last Wednesday, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was called to Riverside Walk subdivision in Cartersville in response to reported vandalism.
According to the police report, someone tore 20-25 feet of the hand railing and threw it into the Etowah River, resulting in an estimated $5,000 of damages.
There was also writing on the handrail by the community park deck behind the playground.
Officers were called to the subdivision at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the incident occurred anytime from Oct. 22 until when police were called.
There were no arrests at the time of the report.
